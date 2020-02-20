Derek Carr Fuels Trade Talk With Cryptic Khalil Mack Photo [LOOK]

With the NFL combine around the corner, trade season is about to get really interesting. One player who could have some suitors is Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. It’s been reported that teams are likely to chat with the Raiders to see his availability at the combine. Since those rumors dropped, Carr has been getting cryptic on social media. His most recent post on Instagram turned the most heads.

The quarterback posted a picture with Chicago Bears star Khalil Mack and included no caption. The two used to be teammates in Oakland and have remained friends, so it’s not necessarily noteworthy that he’d post a picture with him. However, the Bears could have an interest in adding a quarterback like Carr this offseason and the timing of the post is certainly notable.

How Much Should We Read Into This?

It’s hard to know exactly how much can be read into Carr’s decision to post the picture because if he’s traded, he doesn’t really have any say on where he can go. The Bears would certainly be an interesting destination. They have a Super Bowl-level defense, but their quarterback play has held them back. Carr may not be the best quarterback in the NFL, but he’s definitely better than Mitch Trubisky.

They have a quarterback-friendly coach and enough talent on offense to give Carr some help. It wouldn’t be surprising if Carr would like to end up in Chicago if he can’t stay with the Raiders. That said, the possibility remains that Carr just decided to post a picture with one of his close friends. Plus, it’s far from a given that the Raiders even want to trade Carr. It should be a very interesting month or so for the team’s longtime starter.

Raiders Could Get Second Round Pick Back From Bears

It remains to be seen how much other teams value Carr. He’s certainly been polarizing since his excellent 2016 season. The Raiders gave the Bears their 2020 second-round pick in the Mack trade. Perhaps Chicago would be willing to send it back to Las Vegas for Carr. That’s probably the best value the Raiders could get for the quarterback.

The position is highly valuable and if the Bears think Carr is the player who gets them over the hump, then Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden should get as much value as possible. Regardless, the Raiders aren’t giving up their quarterback until they have a clear backup plan in place. Whether that’s signing a veteran like Tom Brady or drafting a player like Jordan Love, the Raiders aren’t going to show their cards quite yet. It doesn’t seem like the team dislikes Carr enough to just get rid of him without certain assurances in place. Despite the quarterback taking a lot of heat in recent years, he’s easily a top-20 quarterback in the NFL and could take a talented roster to the playoffs.

