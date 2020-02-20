NFL Executive Reveals Key Tom Brady to Raiders Detail

Much of the Tom Brady to the Las Vegas Raiders rumors have been centered around whether or not the silver and black want the aging quarterback. However, not enough has been made about if Brady would even want to play for the Raiders. According to an anonymous executive, Las Vegas won’t be the future Hall of Famer’s first option.

“[The Raiders] don’t need the bang the way the Chargers do, but I think they would like it and I do think where there is smoke, there is fire, and some of that stuff that comes out about Carr and Gruden is probably true,” the executive said to The Athletic’s Mike Sando. “The Raiders become a fallback position for Brady in my view. If it turns out Brady really wants to get away from Bill Belichick and he is out of there no matter what, then I think the Raiders become the next best possibility.”

It seems like a Brady return to the New England Patriots may depend on his relationship with Belichick. He’s spent well over a decade under the iron fist of arguably the greatest coach in NFL history. Now that he’s already proven all he can, Brady could look to join a team where he can have a bit more fun. The Raiders would provide that as they’re moving to an exciting city and have some exciting playmakers. That said, the Patriots should still be looked at as the favorites.

Back to California?

Las Vegas certainly provides an interesting opportunity for Brady, but it can’t be forgotten that the quarterback is a California boy at heart. Mike Sando believes that he could look to his home state as a destination:

“While Brady considers possibilities, there is California dreaming to be done. Three teams can offer something others cannot: a chance for Brady to finish his career in his home state. But it really might be just a dream.”

Brady would have three options if he wanted to return to California: the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams or San Francisco 49ers. The Rams are very unlikely to be interested thanks to the contract they gave Jared Goff. Some have suggested the 49ers could go after Brady after Jimmy Garoppolo missed a potential game-changing pass late in the Super Bowl. However, he got them there and it seems way too premature to give up on Jimmy G just yet.

The Chargers are probably the most logical fit as they need star power, have solid offensive weapons and have an opening at quarterback. Brady may be apprehensive to play for them because they have one of the weaker fan bases in the NFL, but they could give him a good chance to get back to the Super Bowl. If Brady moves to California it will be to play with the Chargers.

Stephen A. expects Tom Brady to stay with the Patriots | First TakeStephen A.'s thoughts on Tom Brady to the Cowboys: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-I0y2e2jZ6E&t Stephen A. Smith, Max Kellerman and Dan Orlovsky express their level of confidence as to whether Tom Brady will decide to stay with the New England Patriots during NFL free agency. #FirstTake #NFL ✔ Subscribe to ESPN+ https://plus.espn.com/ ✔ Get the ESPN App: http://www.espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔ Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: http://es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔ Subscribe to ESPN FC on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoESPNFC ✔ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: http://bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: http://es.pn/YouTubeTV Exclusive interviews with Rachel Nichols https://urlzs.com/jNURe Stephen A. Smith on ESPN https://urlzs.com/W19Tz ESPN on Social Media: ► Follow on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/espn ► Like on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/espn ► Follow on Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/f/espn Visit ESPN on YouTube to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, NHL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball, soccer and more. More on ESPN.com: https://www.espn.com 2020-02-17T16:45:00.000Z

Follow the Heavy Las Vegas Raiders page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Does Tom Brady to Raiders Make Sense?

There’s been a lot of chatter about Brady potentially skipping California and going to Las Vegas, but would that move make sense? FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd doesn’t think so.

“Tom Brady – I don’t believe – bought a big mansion in Las Vegas,” Cowherd said on Monday’s episode of The Herd. “Prove it to me. Show me the mortgage title. I don’t buy it because I don’t think Tom Brady is gonna go to a rebuilding franchise and play in a division with Patrick Mahomes twice a year and those weapons.”

Cowherd brings up some valid points as playing the Chiefs twice a year is far from ideal. That said, a move to Las Vegas would probably more about money than anything. If Brady wants to win another Super Bowl, New England would obviously give him the best opportunity for that.

READ NEXT: Darius Slay Has Cryptic Interaction With Raiders Player on Twitter

