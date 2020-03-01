Falcons Expected to Face Broncos in London: Report

No more guessing games for Atlanta Falcons fans. It is reportedly supposed to be made official as early as next week that the Falcons will take on the Denver Broncos in London this upcoming season.

#Broncos playing in London as visiting team against #Falcons should become official next week. Likely will come in October after east coast road game. So #Broncos would go from that city directly to London. That is Fangio’s preference. #Denver7 — Troy Renck (@TroyRenck) March 1, 2020

Denver 7’s Tony Renck reported that the game is likely to take place in early October. This means the Falcons will have a bye week in between Week 5 to Week 9.

The Falcons will lose a true home game for their 2020 schedule, but this opportunity will allow them the share American football and their brand with those internationally. Although it’s not official yet, look for this news to be confirmed during the week.

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Blank Shares His Thoughts

At the end of November it was announced that the Falcons will play a home game internationally during for the 2020 season. In early February Falcons owner, Arthur Blank told TalkSport.com that he hear the game would be played in London against the Denver.

Blank shared his thoughts last month on Atlanta playing overseas in London and he is a huge fan of the idea.

“The NFL has had great experiences in London. Every game has sold out and the fans are full of energy, no matter who’s playing there,” Blank said. “Facilities are outstanding, so I really couldn’t be happier that we’re going back. We had a weird ending to the last game, we lost on the last play of the last game against the Lions, but we’re still looking forward to coming back. I think we’re playing against the Broncos, I think from what I’ve heard. I’m not sure, so we’ll see. But we’re excited about it.”

Last Time in London

Blank mentioned briefly on what happened last time Atlanta was in London back in 2014. Although it was an exciting game, it wasn’t a pretty ending for the Falcons. The Falcons took on the Detroit Lions. With just eight minutes left in the third quarter, the Falcons led the game 21-0 then let the Lions score 22 points. The Lions won 22-21 after a Matt Ryan pick. Of course, Atlanta crumbled. But, the was under head coach Mike Smith and times have changed since then.

This London trip will mark Atlanta’s third time playing a regular season game in another country and their second time in London. It started in 2013 when the Falcons faced the Buffalo Bills in Toronto, Canada. Matt Bryant barely saved the Falcons in overtime by kicking his infamous 36-yard field goal with only three minutes left to play.

Again it’s not officially the Falcons will play the Broncos, but with all of the Denver talk, it’s a 99% shot. This London game announcement also means the Falcons will not be playing the game in Mexico City since it was announced last week that the Arizona Cardinals will be and its nearing time to announce each team’s schedule.

The NFL will not be releasing the entire 2020 regular season schedule until this spring.

READ NEXT: Falcons Interested in Drafting Former Georgia Kicker?