Falcons Show Draft Interest in Former Georgia Bulldog

Falcons met with several offensive linemen this week, but one happened to be a former Georgia Bulldog, Solomon Kindley.

Could this be the year the Falcons draft multiple Georgia Bulldogs instead of shying away from them like they have in the past? Georgia does have 10 top prospects looking to find a home in the NFL next month, so it could be hard to bypass one or two. Falcons have already met with another Dawg, former kicker ‘hot rod’ and showed interest in him as well.

After meeting with the Falcons, Kindley said it went really well and that they love his game.

“They say they like how I play; they love how I play. They say I’m a mauler, they love my game.”

NFL Combine Weigh In

On Tuesday, Kindley began his journey at the NFL Combine in Indy where he was measured, took medical exams and answered a lot of interview questions.

Kindley measured in at 6-foot-3 and 1/4 inches tall and weighed in at 337 pounds.

As a Dawg, Kindley started 10 games at right guard and 26 at left guard.

Kindley said he knew he would be good enough by junior year and left Georgia with one year of eligibility remaining.

Fun Fact

Unlike several NFL football players, Kindley came into the game of football a little later. Prior to football, he was a really good swimmer and basketball player. It wasn’t until 9th grade when he started playing this kind of ball and everything escalated pretty quickly for the natural athlete.

He says he still swims in his free time because it’s a good workout.

Kindley Is ‘Special’

NFL Draft analyst Charlie Campbell of Walter Football.com is a huge Kindley fan. He rates him at number two among guard prospects, and has a lot of positive things to say about him:

“Team sources are raving about Kindley, and he could end up being a special guard prospect. Kindley is a big blocker with a thick build, but area scouts are raving about the way Kindley can move and feel his movement skills alone could make him a starter in the NFL. On top of Kindley being an easy mover in a big body, he has nastiness to him and really gets after defensive players.” “He is a powerful run blocker and athletic in pass protection. Kindley looks like he has plug-and-play starting potential for the NFL. However, multiples sources feel Kindley should lose some weight for the NFL due to getting too heavy during his junior year. That led to him getting too far over his toes and susceptible to problems with speed rushers. Still, Kindley has a lot of fans in the scouting community and numerous sources believe he will be a second- or third-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft”

Kindley On What Drives Him

During his media interview, Kindley was asked what drives him.

“Just my past. I’ve always been underrated, always been doubted my whole life, so I try to show people why that shouldn’t be true. I play with a chip on my shoulder, because I want to show you what I’m all about. I’m a mauler; I want to show you who I am, and why you should have me above a lot of other people.”

Kindley also said he’s met with Green Bay, Seattle, Arizona, Carolina, Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants and his hometown, Jacksonville.

