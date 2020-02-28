Falcons Meet With RBs, But Not D’Andre Swift

UGA football alum, D’Andre Swift was not one of the 13 running back prospects the Falcons had one-on-ones with at the NFL Combine this week which is leaving everyone with a lot of questions.

Swift did talk to AtlantaFalcons.com reporter Will McFadden.

“Swift, considered among the very best players at his position in the draft, said he had not met with the Falcons and did not have a meeting planned with them this week,” Will McFadden wrote in his latest post featuring who the Falcons did meet with.

This news doesn’t mean the Falcons are avoiding Swift or that they won’t meet with him at all this week. But, the Falcons seem to be looking avidly for a running back and it’s bizarre for them not to look right at Swift first and foremost to keep him in Georgia for the fans.

There has to be some sort of clause as to why they haven’t spoken to him yet. Maybe he’s been too busy with other suitors being a top RB prospect and all.

D’Andre Swift’s Scouting Report

No matter what team you traditionally root for, when someone says the name “D’Andre Swift”, nobody questions who he is. Swift didn’t only make a name for himself at Georgia, he made a name for himself in college football.

According to the Coaches Poll in 2019, Swift was named All-SEC. He rushed for a total of 2,885 with 20 touchdowns and 666 receiving yards. Senior year he injured his shoulder, yet still managed to pull off a career-hight his with 1,218 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.

Dan Quinn on UGA Players

The Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn was asked during the combine about his feelings on UGA players and had only positive words to say regarding Kirby and the Dawgs.

“I’m so pumped for Kirby [Smart] and seeing where the team has come to,” Quinn told the AJC. “We communicate a lot. We spoke just a week or two ago about players, about coaches, about a number of things. We communicate a lot.”

Georgia had ten former bulldogs invited to the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine this year and Quinn believes Georgia players are a solid pick considering they have already played in big moments before coming to the NFL.

“Getting that many guys invited to the combine is such a big deal… It means they’re developing the players, so when we’re getting a guy from there [we know] this guy’s been in big moments; he’s played well in the big games, on the biggest stages. So as a coach, you look for that. I want to see the matchup in the SEC championship. I want to see the matchup in the Florida-Georgia game.

Quinn obviously knows they’re right up the road from Atlanta and says the Falcons make sure to talk the Dawgs who are invited to the combine each year.

“Having chances to look at those guys… we try to get any edge we can because we know where they are and how close they are to us.”

But what’s taking the Falcons so long to get to Swift?

