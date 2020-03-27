Football ‘Not Just a Paycheck’ for Falcons’ Rising Star Calvin Ridley

The Falcons have a chance to make it to playoffs this year with their new “pick your poison offense.” Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley is a part of this offense and he was last year until he was injured.

Ridley’s 2019 season was cut a little short after suffering an abdominal injury against the Carolina Panthers in December. He missed the last three games of the year and the injury most likely set Ridley back for his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL.

Ridley is back this season and more than ready to get back out there this year.

They gone know ‼️ — CALVIN RIDLEY (@CalvinRidley1) February 4, 2020

Ridley’s Work Ethic

The Falcons selected Ridley as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, Ridley has continued to make an impression. In two seasons, he has caught 127 passes for 1,687 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Ridley actually began his NFL career on a bad note and didn’t catch a single pass in his first start. BUT by the end of the 2018 season, Ridley finished with 64 catches for 821 yards and 10 touchdowns. He led the NFL’s first-year wide-outs in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches. The natural athlete also earned a spot on the league’s All-Rookie team. His touchdown total also surpassed the Falcons’ rookie record of nine by 1990 tight end, Junior Miller.

Like many success stories, he didn’t come easy. He’s worked his tail off to get where he is. Various teammates of Ridley have chimed in on his work ethic.

Falcons backup QB Kurt Benkert shared what it’s like playing alongside Ridley to Heavy.com and emphasized how football is life for Ridley.

“Calvin loves football. You can tell it’s not just a paycheck to him. He loves it. He wants to play well and he wants to make big plays. He wants to win.”

Jalen Hurts, Ridley’s teammate at Alabama told AtlantaFalcons.com that Ridley’s work ethic is what got him to where he is today, fueling his success in the NFL. He also added that while in college, if Hurts wanted to get a late-night throwing session in, Ridley was always the first to want to catch passes.

‘Pick Your Poison’ Offense

The Falcons have made some power moves the past few days filling the gaps they needed to on the offensive side of the ball. With the addition of Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, the offense now consists of 10 former first-rounders.

Hurst, Atlanta’s new tight end summed up the new offense best.

“I guess it’s just picking your poison, Hurst told AtlantaFalcons.com. You can’t double up. You’re gonna have to man people up. You’re gonna have to guard us. And it’s like I said, pick your poison. You have Todd in the backfield, you have Julio and Calvin on the outside, and then me doing my thing in the middle of the field. I’m really excited to get up there and start playing because I just think great things are going to come out of it.”

