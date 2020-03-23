Cam Newton Spotted Throwing to Falcons WR, Calvin Ridley [WATCH]

The Carolina Panthers gave their former all-star quarterback Cam Newton permission to seek trade. Coming off of a foot surgery back in December, Netwon wasted no time getting back on the field.

Patriots wideout, Mohamed Sanu’s Instagram story showed proof of Netwon throwing the pigskin to receivers including Falcons’ Christian Blake and Calvin Ridley in a private workout.

Cam Newton throwing with Atlanta Falcons wide receivers Christian Blake and Calvin Ridley, per Mohamed Sanu’s Instagram story 👀 pic.twitter.com/J2VRsvt6lT — Garrett Stepien (@GarrettStepien) March 20, 2020

In two short clips, you can see Newton throws to both Blake and Ridley.

Ridley, Blake, and Newton are Irow Bowl rivals who have been competing in the NFC South for the past few years.

The footage also showed that the 6-foot-5, 245-pound QB is looking healthy after his Lisfranc injury which caused him to miss the Panthers’ final 14 games last season.

Carolina’s QB1

The Panthers selected Netwon, the former Auburn legend, with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2011 draft. Since then, Newton has spent the last eight years as a Panther. But, now the future could lead him to a new home.

A 2010 Heisman Trophy winner and 2015 NFL MVP, let the team down during the 2019 season, but it wasn’t all his fault. Newton went 0-2, completing 50 of 89 passes (56.2 percent) for 572 yards and zero touchdowns to one interception. He also did a poor job attempting five rushes for negative-two yards.

After three Pro Bowl seasons and an appearance in Super Bowl LI, Netwon has gone 23-23 as the Panthers’ starter through 46 starts from 2016 to 2019. In that span of time, he has completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 10,778 yards and 65 touchdowns to 44 interceptions.

Falcons Already Have Their Quarterback

According to Julio Jones when asked if the Falcons should consider drafting Tua Tagovailoa , the Falcons already have their QB in Matt Ryan.

When Ryan was drafted third overall by Atlanta, the Falcons were in bad shape. Michael Vick was locked up at the time and coach Bobby Petrino had left Atlanta in the dust. The Falcons didn’t have any quality QB options and it looked like the team was headed downhill. Until Ryan came along and turned Atlanta around.

You won’t find Ryan in the top rankings of NFL QB’s. He also keeps to himself. He is very humble and doesn’t ask for attention like Newton does. He is the type of athlete who does his job every game and doesn’t make a fuss.

Only 10 QB’s in ALL of NFL history have 50,000 passing yards and ‘Matty Ice’ is one of them. A silent, but statistically deadly QB.

Surprisngly, Ryan has only missed 3 games since entering the league. He also is tied for the most comebacks in the fourth quarter and has been selected for the Pro Bowl four times.

Unfortunately, he unknowingly takes the blame by fans and the media for the Falcons not having a Super Bowl win. Those who blame him simply don’t know how much value he actually brings to the table for the Falcons and the help from the rest of the team he that he doesn’t get.

34-year-old Ryan is way overdue for a ring. And with a bomb 2020 offense and soon to be defense, it’s Ryans year. Step aside, Cam.

