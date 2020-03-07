Falcons Linked to Massive Pass-Rusher in New Mock Draft

There has been a lot of talk on who the Falcons will go with as their fist-round, but what about the second-round and third and so on?

Atlanta will get the No. 16 pick in the first round and 47th overall in the second round. For their 47th pick, the Falcons are projected to snag former Auburn defensive end, Marlon Davidson.

Davidson As a Tiger

Davidson had the chance to go Pro junior year, but instead, he stayed true to the Tigers and stuck around another year. He also had to fulfill his promise to his mother and get his college degree.

His last season at Auburn. Davidson recorded 12.5 tackles for loss and was the team’s sack leader with 7.5 (along with 48 tackles and two fumbles).

The four-year starter has been nothing but reliable and consistent. However, he lingers in the shadow of his teammate, Derrick Brown.

Brown and Davidson were roommates in college and both decided to stay their senior years. They also roomed together at the Combine.

Brown is expected to go early in the first-round while Davidson is projected to be picked up later.

Fun Fact on Davidson

Davidson likes to fish. Not only does he like to fish, but he’s also very competitive and trash talks the fish while he’s at it.

He most recently won a celebrity fishing tournament in north Alabama. He told a WHNT 19 news reporter how used the same kind of trash talk with the fish that he would against an opposing quarterback.

“I was talking to them while they were in the water,” Davidson said. “I was like, ‘I’m going to get you so you might as well just come out.’ That’s what happened.”

If this doesn’t make you like the guy, I don’t know what does.

What Davison Brings to the Table

Davidson did what is really hard for a 304-pound man, he ran fast. During the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, he timed a 1.79 10-yard split. Explosiveness for a man that size is impressive.

NFL.com lists out Davidson’s strengths and weaknesses.

Strengths

Might offer scheme diversity

Plays standing or with a hand down

Sets strong edges and able to dominate tight ends at point of attack

Nimble feet with lateral movement

Stride speed to work into gaps as three-technique

Body type belies abilities as outside rusher

Can stutter and alter rush speed to create uncertainty

Inside quickness to take advantage of over-sets

Hand usage at top of the rush is efficient and effective

Has spin counter and is able to tie rush moves together

Three blocked kicks last season

Weaknesses

Some scouts question his true positional fit

Played just 51 percent of snaps against the run

Could have issues adjusting as interior player if asked

Footwork and contact balance inconsistent along interior

Struggled against Alabama’s power

Needs to thump pulling blocks before looking to make a play

Inconsistent locating the football over playing the block

Not a big ground gainer on first three rush steps upfield from edge

Powerful hands can stall his inside run

Davidson continues to move on the draft board, so if he is available at 47, he will make the Falcons roster really strong and look good beside Grady Jarrett.

