NFL Scouting Combine: Falcons Meet With Several Top Defensive Ends

The Atlanta Falcons are in dire need on the defensive side, so it’s important they focus on spending the salary cap there.

According to AtlantaFalcons.com, they have already had at least eight informal meetings with defensive end prospects at the NFL Scouting Combine.

What Each Player Said About Their Meeting

A.J. Epenesa, Iowa: “Yeah, I have [met with the Falcons]. Just kind of an informal meeting. [They were] just kind of trying to learn who I am and stuff like that. Just asking me questions about how I grew up and stuff like that.”

Bradlee Anae, Utah: “I remember speaking to their defensive line coach, going over some plays and things like that.”

Jason Strowbridge, North Carolina: “They were just trying to get to know me. Just basic stuff, how I play and the type of player that I am, things like that.”

Jonathan Greenard, Florida: “I had a couple of informals with them. I haven’t had any formals yet, but I got really good vibes from them and they obviously know I’m a Georgia kid. I just sat there and talked to them for a little while. [They told me] that I can do a lot. Which is, obviously, talking about my versatility at the position. I can play a stand-up guy and I can be a four-down guy, that makes me a lot more accessible in the football world.”

Kendall Coleman, Syracuse: “I had a chance to talk with the Falcons and, overall, I think it went well. They were just asking about who I am as a person, what my values are. And I told them the things that I hold close to my heart, right off the bat the top three would be, football, family and faith. My friends and my family, they’re my rock, my support system. They’re the people that obviously mean the world to me. If I didn’t care about football, I wouldn’t be doing this. It takes a lot of drive, passion and desire to get to this point right here. And then faith is something I realized a little bit later in high school and through college that if I want to be my most well-rounded person I need to round out every aspect of my life, and that means religion too.”

Kenny Willekes, Michigan: “We just sat down and talked about ball a little bit. He had me draw up some stuff.”

Khalid Kareem, Notre Dame: “I had an informal meeting with coach Tosh [Lupoi], it was good to talk to him. He recruited me at Alabama, so it was good to see him after five years and just catching up with him. We also got in depth with Xs and Os to try to see how I would fit in their system.”

Ladarius Hamilton, North Texas: “We were just sitting there talking and they were asking about my family and stuff like that. Trying to get to know me for the most part.

The Falcons have yet to talk to LSU K’Laivon Chaisson who has been projected in several mock drafts to be the Falcon’s first pick this year at No. 16.

