Former Alabama Edge Rusher Fits Well With Falcons?

Terrell Lewis has been a rumored target for the Falcons and met with them this week during the NFL Combine.

When talking to the media at the combine he was asked about the Falcons meeting and couldn’t hide his smile while talking about it.

“Oh, I think I fit well (with Atlanta) on and off the field,” Lewis told the media.

Lewis Named After NFL Legends

If you think about it, ‘Terrell Lewis’ is the perfect name for a future edge rusher star. And he happens to be named after two NFL legends.

Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis.

Both are players he grew up looking up to when it came to the game of football.

“I’ve been watching the Ravens since I was young, growing up in the Washington D.C. area,” Lewis told the media during Thursday’s NFL Combine interviews. “Obviously, I’ve looked up to guys like Terrell Suggs and Ray Lewis.”

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Lewis’ Scouting Report

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper ranks Lewis as the fourth-best outside linebacker behind Isaiah Simmons of Clemson, K’Lavon Chaisson of LSU and Zack Baun of Wisconsin.

Height: 6’5

Weight: 258

2019 Stats: 21 solo tackles, 10 assisted, 11.5 TFL, 6 Sacks, 2 PDs, 1 FR

Lewis is highly comparable to Vic Beasley coming out of college as a 2015 Falcons first-rounder. Lewis had a rough start to his college career at Alabama with some season-ending injuries as well. Freshman year he had a torn ligament in his elbow and then tore his ACL before the start os his sophomore season. When he was 100% healthy, he came back on the field and had a breakout season which led him to an NFL Combine invite.

Due to his never-ending medical history, Lewis made the smart decision to skip out on Alabama’s bowl game this year but was still honored to receive an invite.

“It’s just a testament to God and him helping me persevere throughout all the adversity I faced in my college career,” Lewis said. “To still be able to make it to a place like this, that was the goal from the beginning.”

Strengths and Weaknesses

Lewis is a very versatile player and he knows it. He knows how to time the snap consistently well which shows his ability to beat the offensive tackle immediately following the snap. He also has a powerful one-armed jab to the chest of offensive tackle and often uses that jab to knock the tackle off guard to give himself the ability to pressure the QB. Lewis also proved to be the only Alabama pass-rusher who consistently brought pressure and took LSU’s Heisman winning QB, Joe Burrow out of his comfort zone

One weakness that stands out is how susceptible to serious injuries he is, which is most likely the only reason that would put him off further back in the draft.

Ther former Alabama edge rusher possesses the body and mind to transform into a Ravens legend one day…or in this case, Falcons.

READ NEXT: Falcons Expected to Face Broncos in London: Report