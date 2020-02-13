Falcons Need K’Lavon Chaisson as Their First 2020 NFL Draft Pick

It is officially mock draft season! Oh, you know the drill— a bunch of professional analysts attempting to predict how it’s going to exactly go, who is going where and what holes need to be filled to make each team better than they were in their previous season.

I’m not a professional analyst, but I can tell you that each analyst agrees exactly what the Atlanta Falcons really need to do with their No. 16 pick in the second round and that is choosing between a defensive end, strong cornerback, or an offensive lineman.

Many fans might argue we need another quarterback, but Julio Jones suggest the Falcons will not look into Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa because the Falcons already have their QB, Matt Ryan. And if you look at the stats Matt Ryan is incredibly underrated, by far the best quarterback and one of the top-performing players that the Falcons have had in franchise history. A good quarterback only works best if he has the rest of the squad doing their jobs too. And let’s face it, Tagovailoa will be long gone by the 16th pick anyway so no need to waste our time there.

The Falcons already announced this month they will be moving on from their former first-round pick and NFL sack leader, Vic Beasley. Now there’s a hole to fill for a game-changing edge rusher who can take down QBs like no other. LSU’s K’Lavon Chaisson is looking like the guy for that and if things go as planned, he will still be available by the 16th pick.

Chaisson is coming into the draft with a 2019 CFB National Championship ring to show off.

K’Lavon Chaisson’s Scouting Report

Height: 6’4

Weight: 250 lbs

Career Stats: 24 career games, a total of 92 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, four pass deflections, and one forced fumble

The Good & The Bad

Chaisson can indeed “hold that tiger.”

He is considered to be very consistent for an edge rusher and his NFL future is looking bright. During his time at LSU, Chaisson added on 30 lbs as a weak-side defensive end and has consistently used his speed and power through his three-year career as a Tiger.

It’s hard to judge Chaisson off of 24 games in three seasons, but you can tell he has given it his all each time he’s stepped on the field. He tore his ACL early in the 2018 season that caused him to miss the rest. However, he came back strong in 2019 and had his best collegiate season, hence a national title win.

Like any rookie, Chaisson still has some tweaks to make. There have been a few moments where he overruns the pocket taking himself out of the play, so this will be an adjustment that needs to be fixed during the offseason.

NFL Draft Picks

The annual NFL Draft will begin on the 23rd of April this year and end with the seventh round concluding on the 25th.

The Falcons currently hold seven picks, including their first one at No. 16.

Atlanta will have three picks in the first two rounds with seven draft picks in total. Here is where the Falcons stand with draft picks for the 2020 NFL Draft:

Round 1, No. 16 overall

Round 2, No. 47 overall

Round 2, No. 55 overall

Round 3, No. 78 overall

Round 4, No. 109 overall

Round 5, No. 140 overall

Round 7, No. 206 overall

The 2020 NFL Draft will kick off on Thursday, April 23, at 8 p.m. ET. The schedule is as follows:

Round 1: April 23

Rounds 2-3: April 24

Rounds 4-7: April 25

READ NEXT: UGA Football Alum Cameron Nizialek Ready When Falcons Are

Also, follow the Heavy on Falcons Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!