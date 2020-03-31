Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Participating in Beer Pong Contest for COVID-19 Relief

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is doing everything he can to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Super Bowl champion and his teammates helped provide over 100,000 meals to Kansas City metropolitan residents earlier this month and now, the 30-year-old has taken to a popular game to raise more money: beer pong.

According to TMZ, singer Post Malone has enlisted the help of his famous athlete friends for a virtual beer pong tournament set to occur next week. Called “The Ballina Cup,” Posty recruited the likes of Kelce, former Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Manziel, retired New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and his former teammate Danny Amendola, among others to take part in the competition all in the name of relief. Per the tournament bracket posted on TMZ, Kelce’s first matchup is against Amendola, who currently plays for the Detroit Lions.

The tournament will take place over the course of eight days with two contests a night. While money will go directly toward COVID-19 relief, the winner still gets a pretty impressive prize haul: a trophy, wrestling belts and chains to celebrate their accomplishment.

Malone and Kelce Are Friendly Competitors

This isn’t the first time Malone and Kelce have squared off in the name of pong. Following the “Congratulations” crooner’s February 5 concert, which coincidentally fell on the same day as the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade, Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes apparently defeated the award-winning artist 15 times during their night-long festivities.

Well, Post was in for a long night 😂 Mahomes and Kelce beat him not once…

Not twice…

But 15 games in a row 🤯 Post was switching partners after every game, even @SwaeLee caught an L. The performance was so epic…it prompted Post to get this tattoo ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/OL7WKcCzpW — Adam Lefkoe (@AdamLefkoe) February 18, 2020

That day was one to remember for Kansas City fans at home and across the globe. After 50 years, the Chiefs could finally call themselves Super Bowl victors once again, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 just days earlier on February 2 in Miami, Florida. After months of constant practices, nerve-wracking games and a contentious final quarter at Hard Rock Stadium, Andy Reid’s men could officially call themselves the best team in the NFL. That being said, likely all of Chiefs Kingdom understands fully why Kelce and Super Bowl MVP Mahomes wanted to celebrate accordingly.

Chiefs Players, Organization Donated 100,000+ Meals

There’s been no shortage of benevolence since the novel coronavirus disrupted the lives of millions of Americans and plenty more overseas. In an effort to help curb the financial difficulties for many of their dedicated fans, Chiefs players personally donated meals to deserving families through the local non-profit Harvesters.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu joined Mahomes and Kelce in their pursuit to feed hundreds of homes across the Kansas City metropolitan area. In a response to their actions, the Chiefs organization matched the player donations and pledged thousands of meals on their own.

In response to the challenges many in Chiefs Kingdom face as a result of COVID-19, our current and former players have made contributions to Harvesters and its network of agencies that provide meals to families in need. pic.twitter.com/8gJdNVKzcm — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2020

Shortly after that, Chiefs GM Brett Veach joined in and added a personal contribution of his own.

With Draft prep in full swing, our General Manager, Brett Veach, has added a personal contribution to Harvesters in support of his players, the Hunt Family, and the members of Chiefs Kingdom facing challenges as a result of COVID-19. #StayHomeStayStrong pic.twitter.com/bGnypSjie5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 23, 2020

On and off the field, the Kansas City Chiefs continue to show fans why they’re a championship franchise.