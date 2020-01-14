LSU’s Ed Orgeron Explains Reason for Celebratory Ham Sandwich

LSU’s coach Ed Orgeron considers himself a man of simple taste. After “holding that Tiger” to a 42-25 win over Clemson for the College Football Playoff National title, Coach O didn’t insist on caviar or settle for a filet mignon. Instead, he went with a celebratory ham sandwich.

Orgeron joined ESPN’s SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt after the Monday night game in New Orleans, Oregon. SVP questioned Coach O being “in a town built for a party on a normal basis” how he would spend his time with family and friends:

“We’ll probably go get a ham sandwich, got to bed, and wake up tomorrow and do it again.”

How's Coach O going to celebrate a #NationalChampionship? A ham sandwich, of course. pic.twitter.com/iEcvqxL9VP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2020

Ed Orgeron Keeps It ‘Simple’

SVP suggested he at least find a gas station for some chicken on a stick. But, Coach O wasn’t budging at that recommendation:

“We’re just simple folks, we love our life, I love my family. My personal time—we don’t go out, and we don’t do things like that. We represent the state of Lousiana so we’re excited.”

But, this wasn’t the first time Coach O celebrated a victorious win with a ham sandwich. Earlier in the season, the LSU Tigers took down the then-No. 3 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa 46-41. After what was considered the biggest win of his life, you didn’t find Coach O out with the locals and fans buying rounds—he was at home watching SportsCenter and eating a ham sandwich:

“I like the simple things, I love being with my wife, I love being with my family. That was in the icebox, what we call it in Lousiana, the refrigerator. That’s what was available, no big deal. Had a little ham sandwich, some chips, watched SportsCenter and went to sleep. Enjoyed it.”

Coach O. explains the celebratory ham sandwich: "That's what was in the ice box … " 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/JRuLzuU1eq — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 13, 2019

LSU’s Impressive National Championship Win

During the Monday night championship, the LSU Tigers claimed their first championship title since 2007 over the defending national champs No. 3 Clemson. It was a huge moment for Coach O and LSU. After a slow start and first touchdown by Clemson’s quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, LSU Tiger’s star QB, and Heisman winner, Joe Burrow went ham against the other Tigers. Burrow finished the game throwing for nearly 600 yards and five touchdowns. OSU is most likely somewhere crying wishing they wouldn’t have let the projected No. pick for the NFL Draft go.

LSU finished with a 15-0 perfect season and broke several records along the way. According to ESPN Stats & Info, it was the first perfect record for an SEC team. Breaking another record, LSU beat seven teams ranked in the AP top-10 to bring home the title. And are the first to beat the top for teams ranked in the preseason AP poll. Also making history, the Baton Rouge Tigers put up a total of 726 points for the 2019 season.

Coach O doesn’t like to waste time celebrating, he stays on top of recruiting and even made some calls after the late-night Monday victory. There’s no secret to winning a College Football Playoff National Title, but Coach O might be onto something.

