Tennessee Titans Will Sign Former Falcons Sack Leader

The Atlanta Falcons former sack leader, Vic Beasley has agreed to terms with the Tennesse Titans, Dianna Russini of ESPN.

Beasley,27, will be entering his sixth season in the NFL this upcoming fall.

Former Falcons’ pass rusher Vic Beasley will sign with the Titans, per his agency. The 27 year old led the league in sacks in 2016 when he was in Atlanta. — Dianna (@diannaESPN) March 17, 2020

Also, Ian Rapoport reported Beasley received a one-year deal with the Titans. The deal is worth 9.5 million guaranteed, with a maximum of 12 million. It’s a prove-it deal for Beasley to prove himself again since he once led the NFL in sacks back in 2016.

Vic Beasley gets a 1-year deal worth $9.5M guaranteed, source said, with a max of $12M. A chance to prove it in Tennessee. https://t.co/IrEo53XljG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 17, 2020

The deal will be completed on Wednesday, March 18 when Beasley becomes an unrestricted free agent.

Falcons Fed Up With Beasley

The Falcons showed they were done giving Beasley chances and released him earlier last month. Beasley didn’t even know until the Falcons tweeted it…

Beasley was selected eighth in the first round of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons for a whopping four-year, $14.5 million deal; including an $8.8 million signing bonus and an average annual salary of $3.6 million.

NFL Network’s Mike Mayock called Beasley: “The Most Ready Pass Rusher in the Draft.” Beasley was profiled as the most pro-ready pass-rusher. Teams were privately in awe over his ability to carry speed with his weight at the 2015 NFL Combine.

Beasley went onto lead the league in sacks with 15.5 in 2016. In the next two seasons, he spiraled down with only 5 sacks in each season.

Due to his unbelievable breakout season, Beasley was named first-team All-Pro along with his teammate and quarterback Matt Ryan. He was also selected for his first Pro Bowl but unable to attend due to the Falcons making to the Super Bowl.

In the 2019 season, Beasley had 8 sacks to lead the Falcons, but the team only registered a total of 28 sacks by the end of the season, finishing second to last in the NFL. The Falcons finished the season with a 7-9 record, struggling mainly on the defensive side.

Of course, the Falcons can’t put all the blame on Beasley for last season, they can only wish him the best in his future with the Titans.

Titans Believe in Beasley

The Titans believe in Beasley and are playing it safe by just giving Beasley a one-year deal.

Beasley also believes in himself. He tweeted #MAMBAMENTALITY after the Falcons decided to no re-sign him.

‘Mamba Mentality’ is what the late NBA star Kobe Bryant lived by:

“Mamba mentality is all about focusing on the process and trusting in the hard work when it matters most,” Kobe told Amazon Book Review. “It’s the ultimate mantra for the competitive spirit. It started just as a hashtag that came to me one day, and it’s grown into something athletes — and even non-athletes — embrace as a mindset.”

Beasley had been through a lot including losing his brother, father, and uncle all within one year. If he can overcome that and then lead the NFL sacks, he can overcome ANYTHING including one bad season.

