Lakers’ Avery Bradley Drops Revealing Insight on Recent Clippers Win

When Rob Pelinka built this current Los Angeles Lakers team, there were a lot of questions about how the roster would gel. It was a very interesting mix of veterans and young guys, which could’ve been a disaster. However, that hasn’t been the case at all as the team has played extremely well together.

One of the key veteran additions was Avery Bradley. He had bounced around league over the last few years and couldn’t find a consistent home. He may have found that with the Lakers as he’s started in 44 games for the best team in the Western Conference. Perhaps his most impressive performance of the year came against the rival Clippers shortly before the NBA was suspended. The Lakers had lost the first two matchups against the team and needed to beat them. Bradley put up 24 points and hit six threes. He was recently on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green to explain how the Lakers were able to pull off the win.

“In our first two meetings, I feel like we didn’t play to our potential,” Bradley said. “In the last game, I feel like we were just a much better team. … We just came out with the mindset to be a tougher team, a team that was going to be able to execute, a team that was going to be able to fight through the adversity and be able to respond the entire game. I feel like we did a great job doing that.”

Avery Bradley on what he learned from beating the clippers: “We’re just the better team.” 💯 pic.twitter.com/1DUQlYZ1Ac — Legendary Lakers (@goldlakerss) March 21, 2020

The Lakers got their stereotypical good games from LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but Bradley’s big game was what put them over the edge. If that’s what they can expect from the veteran guard against the Clippers in the playoffs, a trip to the NBA Finals could be inevitable.

Bradley Had Concerns About Joining Lakers

While Bradley has proven to be an important member of the team, he had his doubts about joining.

“I was pretty nervous once I signed to have the chance to play with Danny [Green], Lebron, [Anthony Davis] … with their experience, their talent level – I was just nervous that I wouldn’t be able to play up to their level,” Bradley said.

Playing with talents like LeBron and Davis has got to be pretty daunting. Fortunately, it has worked out well for both sides. One thing has been clear about LeBron season: He makes everybody better. Bradley isn’t about to put up 24 points every night, but if he could take some pressure off the stars from time to time, he’s a valuable asset.

Avery Bradley on if he envisioned the type of role and performance he’s had so far this season during his appearance on Inside the Green Room with Danny Green: pic.twitter.com/nsn2ZQg8XQ — The Lakers Review (@TheLakersReview) March 21, 2020

Cavaliers Veteran Wants to Beat Lakers

In other news, the Lakers could have a target on their back from a player on LeBron James’ former team. Cleveland Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond said during an AMA session with Bleacher Report that he’s going after Los Angeles.

“Nah, I just enjoy being the underdog,” Drummond said. “I enjoy beating the most talked about teams, so right now, the Lakers.”

Unfortunately for Drummond, that is a tall order. Cleveland has only won 19 games this season compared to the Lakers 49. Perhaps Drummond will have a chance to beat them in the future, but it ain’t happening this year.

