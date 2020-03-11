Former NBA All-Star Rips Lakers’ LeBron James Over Kobe Bryant Comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was given a monumental task when he was tasked with being a leader for the team after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant. Not only did he help get his team through it, but he also helped the entire city of Los Angeles when he gave a passionate speech in the team’s first game after the tragedy.

While many believe that LeBron has handled that whole situation as well as anybody could, former NBA All-Star Stephon Marbury went after the Lakers star on the Load Management podcast over his decision to talk about Kobe.

“You don’t need to go and get guys like LeBron to go speak and talk about what they’re going to carry and all that,” Marbury said. “He doesn’t need you to carry his legacy. His legacy is his legacy. Carry your own legacy. Keep you poppin’ and going. You’re not no real Laker. Like, the real Laker fans are the real Laker fans and real Laker players. So when you hear these guys saying this type of stuff and doing these types of things, I’m wondering what it is for? Is it for show or real life?”

What makes Marbury the authority on who is and isn’t a real Laker is unknown to anyone. The comments by him are in very poor taste as LeBron was put into a situation that nobody would want to be in and he handled it the best he could. If he would’ve just stayed quiet, he would’ve been criticized. No LeBron hasn’t been a Laker for long, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a “real Laker.”

Stephen A. Smith Questions Marbury’s Intent

Marbury hasn’t been particularly relevant since he left the NBA and his comments are certainly a way for him to get media attention. ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith doesn’t think Marbury didn’t go about making his point the right way.

“Every great Laker has a ‘chip to go along with their name. If Marbury would have said that I got no issue,” Smith said on First Take. “But to sit up there and go after LeBron like that for what? … It’s just that sometimes [Marbury] gets caught up in expressing himself about stuff he’s got no business expressing himself.”

It’s definitely worth questioning just how productive it is for Marbury to raise this issue. LeBron has been nothing but class this year and is doing everything he can to get the Lakers back in the NBA FInals. No, he probably won’t get his number retired if he doesn’t bring the team a title, but he should at least get some time before he starts getting ripped on.

Shannon Sharpe Defends LeBron

Smith’s reaction to Marbury’s wasn’t very boisterous, but Shannon Sharpe of FOX Sports gave a much more passionate response.

“Hell no,” Sharpe said on Undisputed when asked if Marbury was making a valid point. “Here’s another guy trying to take a shot at LeBron from a distance. … I just want to know one thing Stephon Marbury. Is Kevin Garnett a real Celtic? I get it. Kobe was traded there on draft day from Charlotte and he spent 20 years in that organization. Is Kareem a real Laker? Because he was drafted by the Bucks.”

It’s true that many of the Laker greats didn’t start with the team, so LeBron falls in line with the tradition of the franchise. If he wants to silence any critics, he’s got to bring a title back to Los Angeles.

