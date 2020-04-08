11 Best Ellipticals for Home Workouts

Another great low-impact machine for your home gym is an indoor cycling bike , which allows you to ride at your convenience. You can also check out more home gym equipment if you’re looking to round out your home gym.

An elliptical trainer is a gentler alternative to running, yet still burns lots of calories and gives you a rewarding workout. If you’re looking for the best elliptical machine for home workouts, keep reading to discover our favorites.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Which Is the Best Elliptical Machine for Home Use?

Depending on your specific needs, each machine listed above could be the best elliptical machine for home use based on factors such as your budget, desired features and intended use.

For example, some cheap ellipticals are designed for light or occasional use, such as substituting your normal running routine with an indoor workout when the weather isn't great. If you're looking to bring a studio-level experience to your home gym, it's probably worth investing in a more heavy-duty elliptical machine for frequent and heavy use.

Any elliptical you choose will give you a low-impact cardio workout that's similar to running. However, there is variation in terms of resistance, incline and stride length. Some ellipticals have extra features, such as the ability to adjust your stride length or pedal backward.

According to Runner's World, pedaling backward specifically targets the hamstrings. You can also easily focus on your glutes by increasing the incline. Not only does the Sole E35 has pedals that can be used in reverse, the pedals also slope inward to reduce stress on the knees and ankles.

Shape.com suggests that ellipticals are better than running if you're looking for a full-body workout, as both the upper and lower body are being used at once. You also need to use your core to maintain your balance on an elliptical trainer. The best elliptical machine is the one that will keep you moving and motivated.

Which Is Better: Schwinn 470 Vs. Nautilus E614 Elliptical?

The popular Schwinn 470 and Nautilus E614 fall into the same price range and are close competitors in a number of ways. If you're comparing the two models, we've broken down the biggest similarities and differences to help you make an easier purchasing decision. Read on to see how the two models stack up against each other.

Both ellipticals have dual track LCD displays along with USB charging, a three-speed fan to keep you cool and a 20-inch stride that mimics natural running movement. You'll find seven more programs on the Schwinn elliptical, including fitness and recovery tests. Both machines have an incline, but the Schwinn stands out for its 10-degree motorized adjustable ramp, while the Nautilus has six manual positions.

The Schwinn has eddy current resistance, which is virtually maintenance-free over time. The Nautilus comes with smooth magnetic resistance, but it can't quite match the more premium level system on the Schwinn. Another big difference is the fact that the Schwinn has Bluetooth connectivity, so you can track data such as distance, time and calories and transfer it to popular apps such as Explore the World, MyFitnessPal, GoogleFit and Apple Health. The Nautilus doesn't have Bluetooth connectivity.

The Schwinn is also telemetry heart rate enabled, although you'll need to purchase the chest strap separately. You'll use contact hand grips on the Nautilus to monitor your heart rate.

Which Is Better: Sole Elliptical E25 Vs. Sole Elliptical E35?

While the Sole E25 and E35 ellipticals are similar in many ways, there are some notable differences. One of the biggest advantages that the Sole E35 has over the E25 is its exclusive Power Incline technology, which targets specific areas during workouts. The E35 also has a slightly larger flywheel (25 pounds vs. 20 pounds) along with a larger 7.5-inch backlit LCD display, compared to the 6.5-inch backlit LCD display on the E25. The E35 supports slightly more weight, with a 375-pound capacity versus the E25, which holds up to 350 pounds.

Both Sole ellipticals are well-equipped with features such as an integrated tablet holder, Bluetooth compatibility and a 20-inch stride that mimics a natural running movement. You'll also find Bluetooth audio speakers, a built-in cooling fan and a water bottle holder on both machines. Both ellipticals also come with pulse grips and a chest strap for heart rate monitoring.

