11 Best Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitors

Whether you’re training for an event of you want to keep an eye on your heart rate as you exercise, a Bluetooth heart rate monitor is a worthy investment. These Bluetooth heart rate monitors quickly and efficiently transmit data, so you can stay focused on your favorite activities.
The best Bluetooth heart rate monitors come as chest straps and watches, so consider which is best for your comfort when browsing the list below.
1. Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- High-quality ECG measurements
- Works with most popular third-party apps
- Compatible with most smartwatches and sports watches
- Only stores data for one exercise
- Some wish the band was more comfortable
- Doesn’t work with some pieces of gym equipment
Polar is a well-respected brand name in the world of fitness technology, and this Bluetooth heart rate monitor doesn’t disappoint. An updated design, featuring Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity, makes this heart rate monitor stand out from the rest.
The Polar H10 Heart Rate Sensor stands out for its improved electrodes, which promotes accurate heart rate monitoring, along with a soft, comfortable material. Silicone dots prevent the material from slipping.
You can use the Polar H10 with popular fitness apps as well as gym equipment and other Bluetooth devices. It’s compatible with most of your favorite fitness watches, including sports and smartwatches from Apple, Suunto, Polar, Garmin and more. You can also use it with fitness apps such as Nike, Strava, and Polar Beat.
Built-in memory allows you to store heart rate data from a single training session. You can also transfer data to the Polar app. As an added bonus, you can keep the Polar sensor fresh with software updates. The Polar H10 is waterproof and can even transmit heart rate data in water.
Find more Polar H10 Heart Rate Monitor information and reviews here.
2. Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Optical heart rate technology
- Battery lasts up to 30 hours per charge
- Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibility
- Not designed to specifically track running or cycling workouts
- Only comes in one color
- Some may find the forearm positioning a bit awkward
The Wahoo TICKR FIT is the latest addition to the Wahoo TICKR family. This Bluetooth heart rate monitor is compatible with iPhone and Android devices. It’s also the first TICKR with a rechargeable battery, rather than the coin cell battery found in the others. All TICKRs have an IPX7 waterproof rating, which means that they are waterproof up to five feet. Additionally, each model comes with LED lights and dual band technology for Bluetooth and ANT+ compatibility.
The TICKR FIT comes with the latest optical heart rate technology for accurate heart rate monitoring and calories burned. The rechargeable battery is designed to last up to 30 hours per charge. The heart rate monitor is compatible with a variety of popular fitness apps, including Strava, Wahoo Fitness, Runkeeper, Cyclemeter and more. The TICKR FIT is designed to be worn on the forearm, and comes with a comfortable adjustable band for land and water-based workouts. You can find the band in small and large sizes.
The TICKR is the most basic unit, and offers accurate heart rate monitoring and calories burned for the most efficient workouts.
If you’re looking for a few more features, including the ability to track indoor spinning workouts and analyze your runs based on cadence, contact time with the ground and vertical oscillation, consider the TICKR X.
The TICKR RUN is a running-specific device that also captures key running metrics and can be used for outdoor and indoor workouts.
Find more Wahoo TICKR FIT Heart Rate Monitor information and reviews here.
3. Dash Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Compatible with many third party apps
- Comfortable and convenient clip attachment
- Has ANT+ and Bluetooth technology
- Battery compartment can be tough to open
- ANT+ connection isn't as fast as Bluetooth
- Not compatible with a handful of apps
This Bluetooth and ANT+ heart rate monitor works with many popular apps, including Endomondo, Wahoo RunFit, Polar Beat, MapMyRide, Runtastic, Sports Tracker and more. You can use your iOS or Android device to connect to this heart rate monitor.
In addition to its comfortable strap, the tracker features an easy-on and off clip for your convenience. As you run, the built-in sensors provide accurate feedback so that you can determine your unique heart rate zones and work within your capabilities.
The Bluetooth heart rate monitor also tracks calories burned. It’s ideal for running, cycling and other activities.
4. Garmin HRM-Dual
Cons:
- ANT+ and Bluetooth Low Energy technology
- Works with compatible fitness equipment
- Removable and washable heart rate module
- Doesn't work with the Garmin Connect app
- Connectivity is limited to Garmin devices
- Not compatible with most older GPS units
Garmin HRM-Dual connects with a broader range of devices thanks to ANT+ and Bluetooth Low Energy technology. In fact, you can use it with your favorite Garmin device and training apps such as Zwift and compatible equipment at the gym.
The HRM-Dual features a soft, comfortable and adjustable strap along with a removable and washable heart rate module. With a battery life of roughly 3.5 years, you don’t have to worry about frequently replacing the battery.
-
Cons:
- Dual-band Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ technology
- Works with many compatible apps
- Unlimited battery replacements
- Only pairs with Google Fit in Bluetooth mode
- Sensor is a bit bulky
- Shouldn't be worn when swimming
If you’re tired of trying to find a heart rate monitor that’s compatible with your smartphone or another connected device, consider the Powr Labs Heart Rate Monitor. This heart rate monitor has dual-band Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ technology for seamless connectivity to your smartphone or other GPS devices. The strap is adjustable from 26 to 38 inches, allowing the chest heart rate monitor to fit a wider range of athletes.
This Bluetooth heart rate monitor is compatible with many different apps, including Heart Graph, Map My Ride, Map My Run, Garmin, Zwift, Polar Beat, Wahoo and more. However, it is only compatible with Google Fit in Bluetooth mode. While the monitor is sweat and water-resistant, it’s not recommended for use when swimming.
6. Kinetic Dual Band Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Works with most smartphones, bike computers, tablets and more
- Compatible with popular apps such as Zwift, Strava, Runtastic and more
- Bluetooth Smart technology
- Some complaints of inconsistent readings
- Chest strap is one-size-fits-all
- A few say it requires moisture to provide accurate readings
The Kinetic Dual Band Heart Rate Monitor is ideal for running and cycling. It works with many popular fitness and cycling apps, including Zwift, TrainderRoad, Rouvy, Kinetic Fit, Strava, Runtastic and more.
Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity allows you to use the monitor with a wider selection of devices, including smartphones, bike computers, tablets and more. Bluetooth Smart technology enables the monitor to pair with your Apple devices. You can also use the Bluetooth smart protocol to pair with your favorite fitness devices and third-party iOS apps.
-
Cons:
- Long battery life
- Compatible with most fitness apps
- Available in many colors
- Pricey
- Off button in awkward place
- Adhesive material can lose effectiveness over time
The Scosche Rhythm+ heart rate monitor features optical sensor technology for precise heart rate monitoring and measurement. The result is an easier and more efficient way to monitor your progress and intensity during workouts. Aside from heart rate monitoring, the device also tracks distance, calories burned, pace and more. A breathable neoprene armband ensures your wrist will stay comfortable, even if you wear the monitor for hours at a time.
The armband is also available in small and large sizes, and comes in a variety of colors. Whether you already have a favorite fitness app or want to find one to match your fitness needs, the Rhythm+ works with many of the most popular apps on the market today. The monitor works with any Bluetooth Smart and ANT+ enabled device.
Find more Scosche Rhythm+ Heart Rate Monitor Armband information and reviews here.
8. CooSpo ANT+ & Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- LED light notifications when Bluetooth device is connected or disconnected
- Compatible with Zwift, Strava, Wahoo, Peloton and other popular apps
- Works with GPS bike computers and compatible smartwatches
- Limited setup instructions
- Only works with select devices
- Some complain that the strap can chafe with longer activities
You can use this Bluetooth 4.0 and ANT+ heart rate monitor for real-time monitoring transmission to help you track your heart rate during workouts. This Bluetooth chest strap monitor is compatible with your favorite activity tracking apps, from Zwift to Strava to Wahoo, Nike+ Running, Peloton and more. You can also use it with compatible smartwatches from Garmin, Suunto and Polar, as well as your GPS bike computer.
An enhanced wireless circuit provides more dependable real-time monitoring transmission. This chest strap is waterproof and comes with an LED indicator light to let you know that your Bluetooth device is connected or disconnected. Voice notification also keeps you updated on the device status.
9. Garmin HRM-Tri Heart Rate Monitor
Cons:
- Stores and records up to 20 hours of swim time
- Tracks advanced running metrics
- Small and lightweight design
- Prone to sliding when swimming
- Lacks real-time data transmission in the water
- Some find the clasp uncomfortable
The Garmin HRM-Tri Heart Rate Monitor is specifically designed for triathletes and measures your heart rate as you swim, bike and run. However, the HRM-Run is designed solely for running.
If you’re interested in comparing the Garmin HRM-Run vs. Tri, both watches measure six advanced running dynamics metrics, including vertical oscillation and ratio, stride length, cadence, ground contact time and more. Both watches are small and lightweight and have an easily adjustable strap for your comfort.
The HRM-Tri has soft edges and covered seams for added comfort in and out of the water. This heart rate monitor keeps tabs on your open water and pool swimming workouts, while the HRM-Run is exclusively for use on land. The Tri records and stores up to 20 hours of heart rate data as you swim so that you can better keep tabs on your workouts and progress. Once you exit the water the watch sends real-time data to the watch.
In terms of battery life, this watch uses a replaceable CR2032 battery. You can expect the battery to last up to 10 months assuming an average use of one hour per day.
10. Suunto Smart Sensor
Cons:
- Compatible with other Bluetooth Smart devices and smartwatches
- Estimated battery life is 500 hours
- Smaller and more comfortable design
- Some complaints of inconsistent readings
- Only comes in one size
- Doesn't immediately wirelessly transmit data when swimming
Suunto’s Smart Sensor is a multi-sport Bluetooth heart rate monitor for swimming and land-based workouts. As far as Bluetooth chest strap heart rate monitors go, this one is on the smaller side, making it more comfortable to wear during your favorite activities.
If you wear the sensor when swimming, the data will be stored during the workout then wirelessly transferred to the accompanying app or watch. The monitor is water-resistant up to 98 feet.
Once the sensor is paired with the app, you can analyze your performance and work on any necessary improvements. Not only is this monitor compatible with other Bluetooth Smart devices, it also works with a variety of smartwatches to help you track your training. The estimated battery life is roughly 500 hours.
11. Polar OH1 Heart Rate Sensor
Cons:
- Stores over 200 hours of training data
- Rechargeable battery gets up to 12 hours per charge
- Compatible with Bluetooth-enabled cycling computers and fitness trackers
- Small on/off button
- A few note battery life isn’t as good as advertised
- Some find arm-based strap awkward
If your idea of an enjoyable workout is one that doesn’t involve a cumbersome or uncomfortable chest strap, consider the Polar OH1. This heart rate monitor works with a variety of popular apps, and can store over 200 hours of data from your training sessions.
It’s also compatible with Bluetooth-enabled fitness trackers, cycling computers and Polar watches. The rechargeable battery gets up to 12 hours of run-time per charge. This sensor is waterproof up to 30 meters.
Find more Polar OH1 Heart Rate Sensor information and reviews here.
What's the Best Heart Rate Monitor for Apple Watch?
Generally speaking, most Bluetooth heart rate monitor straps on the market today should be compatible with the Apple Watch. However, devices using older Bluetooth technology or purely ANT+ connectivity might not work. Many users report having the most success with devices that support Bluetooth 4.0 or Bluetooth Low Energy technology.
Our list includes Bluetooth Low Energy monitors such as the Garmin HRM-Dual, Kinetic Dual Band Heart Rate Monitor, Scosche Rhythm+ and the Wahoo TICKR.
The Powr Labs Heart Rate Monitor has Bluetooth 4.0 technology, as does the TACX Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor.
What's the Best Heart Rate Monitor for Cycling?
The Kinetic Dual Band Heart Strap has ANT+ and Bluetooth Smart technology and will pair with most Garmin computers as well as popular cycling apps such as TrainerRoad, Rouvy, Kinetic Fit, Zwift, Cyclemeter and more.
The TACX Bluetooth Heart Rate Monitor also has dual Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity and works with many cycling devices such as head units and computers.
If you're a Garmin fan, consider the Garmin HRM-Dual monitor, which connects with most newer Garmin devices along with Zwift and other popular cycling apps.
What's the Best Wrist Heart Rate Monitor?
If you're not a fan of wearing a chest strap to monitor your heart rate, there are plenty of alternatives on the market. One option is the Polar Vantage M, which offers purely wrist-based heart rate monitoring.
Several bands sit a little farther up on your arm. We recommend the Wahoo TICKR FIT, Polar OH1 and the Scosche Rhythm+ band.
Which Is the Best Chest Strap Heart Rate Monitor?
If you're training for a marathon or have been instructed by a medical professional to keep a close watch on your heart rate during exercise, you'll want to go with the most accurate Bluetooth monitor chest strap.
A research study conducted at the Cleveland Clinic demonstrated that among the 50 volunteers included in the study, chest strap monitors continued to provide more accurate readings during workouts.
According to Dr. Marc Gillinov, Chairman of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery in the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute, chest strap monitors measure the heart's electrical activity, wrist-based monitors only measure the blood volume in the tissue.
We've rounded up plenty of the best heart rate monitor chest straps for your consideration, including the Garmin HRM-Dual, Powr Labs heart rate monitor, Garmin HRM-Tri, Tacx Bluetooth heart rate monitor and the Polar 10.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.
