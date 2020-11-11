11 Best Compact Treadmills for Your Home

The Horizon T101 Treadmill is a user-friendly treadmill that’s easy to set up and simple to control. Once you’re done setting up the treadmill, which should take less than 30 minutes total, you can hop on and start working out.

The smooth and quiet 2.5 horsepower motor keeps workouts smooth and steady without any surges or lags. The spacious 20×55-inch running deck provides a comfortable amount of room for your favorite walking or running sessions. The deck also absorbs shocks and has three zones of cushioning for added support.

Bluetooth connectivity expands your workout possibilities once you sync your device. Whether you prefer to listen to music or follow along with your favorite instructor-led classes, you can do it on this compact treadmill. Dead batteries won’t be an issue thanks to the rapid-charge USB port.

If you’re into numbers, this treadmill has a speed range of 0.5 to 10 miles per hour and an incline range up to 10 percent. This treadmill features a tablet rack and fan along with Bluetooth speakers and a water bottle holder.

There’s a maximum user weight of 300 pounds. In terms of product warranty, you’ll get a year for parts and labor and lifetime coverage for the frame and motor.

Step up to the T202 if you’re looking for a bit more speed and a slightly more powerful (2.75 horsepower) motor, along with a backlit LCD display. The highest-level T303 has an even bigger 3.0 horsepower motor and is great for HIIT workouts and more intense sessions. You’ll also get an accessory tray, custom intervals and a multi-position tablet holder.