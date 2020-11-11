11 Best Compact Treadmills for Your Home

If you’re short on workout space but don’t want your fitness routine to suffer, a compact treadmill is a great choice. The best compact treadmills deliver the power, performance and features you need for running or walking, yet can be folded up to create more room when your workout is finished. Skip the gym and work out at home on your own schedule with these space-saving treadmills.
1. Horizon Fitness Folding Treadmill (T101)Price: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three-zone cushioning system
- Advanced Bluetooth connectivity
- Lightweight and easy to fold for storage
- A bit heavy for moving around
- Display isn't backlit
- Can't create custom intervals
The Horizon T101 Treadmill is a user-friendly treadmill that’s easy to set up and simple to control. Once you’re done setting up the treadmill, which should take less than 30 minutes total, you can hop on and start working out.
The smooth and quiet 2.5 horsepower motor keeps workouts smooth and steady without any surges or lags. The spacious 20×55-inch running deck provides a comfortable amount of room for your favorite walking or running sessions. The deck also absorbs shocks and has three zones of cushioning for added support.
Bluetooth connectivity expands your workout possibilities once you sync your device. Whether you prefer to listen to music or follow along with your favorite instructor-led classes, you can do it on this compact treadmill. Dead batteries won’t be an issue thanks to the rapid-charge USB port.
If you’re into numbers, this treadmill has a speed range of 0.5 to 10 miles per hour and an incline range up to 10 percent. This treadmill features a tablet rack and fan along with Bluetooth speakers and a water bottle holder.
There’s a maximum user weight of 300 pounds. In terms of product warranty, you’ll get a year for parts and labor and lifetime coverage for the frame and motor.
Step up to the T202 if you’re looking for a bit more speed and a slightly more powerful (2.75 horsepower) motor, along with a backlit LCD display. The highest-level T303 has an even bigger 3.0 horsepower motor and is great for HIIT workouts and more intense sessions. You’ll also get an accessory tray, custom intervals and a multi-position tablet holder.
-
2. Echelon StridePrice: $1,599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Access to a huge library of live and on-demand classes
- Works with a tablet or smart device for streaming
- Integrated heart rate sensors in the handlebars
- Only comes with a free 30-day trial
- Limited 12-month warranty on parts and labor
- Doesn't include a tablet or screen
The Stride treadmill from Echelon is loaded with features, but the fact that it folds up to just 10 inches makes it stand out from the other compact treadmills on the market. An auto-folding feature swiftly and efficiently turns this treadmill into a portable piece of equipment for even the most cramped workout spaces. Built-in transport wheels make it easy to move and maneuver the treadmill out of the way.
If you’re tired of listening to your same playlists on repeat to get you through a run, Echelon Stride mixes it up by offering a diverse range of live and on-demand classes. Not only will you have access to content 24/7, but you can also use your Echelon membership on other equipment, such as the manufacturer’s own indoor spin bikes and a smart rower.
There’s a class for every fitness level and mood, including HIIT, endurance, scenic runs and more. You can work out alongside elite instructors using a tablet or a smart device for streaming.
The running deck measures 20×55 inches. You can reach speeds up to 12 miles per hour, with a maximum incline of 10 percent. Other highlights include Bluetooth connectivity, integrated heart rate sensors in the handlebars and a USB charging port.
Echelon sent me a Stride treadmill for review.
-
3. XTERRA Fitness Folding Treadmill (TR150)Price: $290.26Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Tracks heart rate with hand pulse grips
- Preset speed settings for quick workouts
- Spacious deck for walking and running
- Lacks an audio jack with features
- Screen isn't backlit
- Weight limit is 250 pounds
The XTERRA Fitness TR150 is a solid value, especially if you’re looking for an entry-level treadmill for your apartment or smaller home gym. This treadmill folds up quickly and easily for your convenience. When it’s unfolded, you can walk or run on the spacious 16×50-inch surface.
A smooth yet powerful 2.25 horsepower motor brings the treadmill from 0.5 up to 10 miles per hour, depending on your fitness goals. You can also play around with the three manual incline settings for a more customized workout.
As you move, you can glance at the five-inch LCD display to keep tabs on your speed, distance, calories and time. Pulse sensors are built directly into the handgrips to track your heart rate. You won’t find a suite of interactive workouts to follow along with, but there are several preset speed settings for more control over your workouts.
Consider the higher-end TRX3500 Treadmill if you want a more powerful motor, larger screen and a bigger selection of available programs.
-
4. Goplus 2-in-1 Folding TreadmillPrice: $389.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can attach handlebars for running
- Bluetooth connectivity for listening to music
- LED display shows calories, speed, distance and time
- Some complaints of noticeable belt drag
- Handlebars need to be removed to fold the treadmill
- Need to use the accompanying remote to start and control the treadmill
With its compact size and folding handrails, the Goplus 2-in-1 treadmill is just the right size for a home office. Whether you want to get in a quick workout during your lunch break or you want to stay fit as you go about your day, you can use the treadmill for walking and running.
This compact folding treadmill has a 2.25 horsepower motor and reaches speeds up nearly 2.5 miles per hour for walking and 7.5 miles per hour for running. There’s plenty of room for walking, running and a combination of the two on the treadmill’s 40×16-inch surface.
Bluetooth connectivity allows you to connect your phone so that you can pass the time by listening to your favorite music. You can also keep tabs on your activity using the LED display, which shows calories, speed, distance and time.
A multi-layer belt provides plenty of cushioning for the back, knees, joints and ankles. You can attach the handlebars for running if you prefer.
The weight capacity is 265 pounds. This compact treadmill folds and can be easily moved via its transport wheels.
-
5. Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill (SF-T7515)Price: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Digital display shows distance, time, calories, incline and more
- Integrated device holder makes it easy to follow along with fitness apps
- Soft drop hydraulic system also ensures the treadmill is safely folded up
- A bit heavy for moving
- Some find the handrail positions a bit awkward
- Bluetooth speaker sound quality isn't the best
One of the hallmark features of the Sunny Health & Fitness Smart Treadmill (SF-T7515) is its Bluetooth connectivity. You can sync your smartphone or another device using Bluetooth to work out along with your favorite training videos or songs.
This compact treadmill doesn’t have a screen, but its integrated device holder gives you a convenient space for storing a tablet or phone to follow along with your favorite fitness apps.
A soft drop hydraulic system also ensures the treadmill is safely folded up after use. Once you’ve folded the treadmill, you can wheel it away for storage using the portable wheels.
A digital monitor makes it easy to keep tabs on your progress by showing distance, time, speed, calories burned, incline and heart rate. The 12 levels of automatic incline are accessible by simply pushing a button. Whether you feel like walking or running, the peak 2.2 horsepower motor generates the power you need to get through your favorite workouts.
This treadmill offers a speed range of one to eight miles per hour, along with 12 available programs. Multi-function handlebars allow you to quickly raise the deck and monitor your heart rate. The weight limit is 240 pounds.
-
6. OVICX Q2S Folding Portable TreadmillPrice: $549.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can use the app to share data with friends
- Spacious running belt
- Easily folds up for storage
- Doesn't have a pause button
- Handlebar placement can feel awkward to shorter users
- A bit heavy for moving
Innovative shock absorption technology makes the OVICX Q2S a practical choice if you’re looking for a treadmill that is easier on the knees. This same technology also reduces noise, so you don’t have to worry about working out during off-peak hours.
The running belt is just under 17 inches wide and 50 inches long, which prevents you from feeling restricted as you’re walking or running. If you’re starting to feel especially fatigued or you could use a break, the treadmill’s speed-reducing technology allows you to slow down with the push of a button.
You can keep tabs on your workout using the LED display, which shows essentials such as your speed, time and distance, or via the accompanying app. When you’re done working out, the treadmill folds up for easy storage. In fact, it requires no more than 5.39 square feet, making this compact treadmill a practical option for apartment dwellers.
-
7. Merax Electric Folding TreadmillPrice: $292.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High-density lawn belt texture absorbs shock and prevents slipping
- Has 12 built-in programs
- Large LCD display tracks distance, time, calories burned and more
- Doesn't have incline levels
- Lacks Bluetooth connectivity
- Slender side rails
Convenience is the hallmark feature of the Merax Electric Folding Treadmill. For starters, the treadmill folds up quickly and easily, so you can quickly move it out of the way if you’re having guests or need to create more space.
Once it’s folded, the treadmill will fit into a small corner and even under the bed. A 1.5 peak horsepower motor generates speeds between 0.5 and 7.5 miles per hour, which is enough for a variety of walking and running workouts. The treadmill also has 12 preset programs along with three countdown modes to keep you engaged.
If you’re looking for some entertainment as you exercise, simply prop your phone up using the device holder. You can plug in your phone or insert a USB flash drive to listen to your favorite playlists.
To keep the belt from feeling slippery, the Merax folding treadmill comes with a high-density lawn belt texture that also absorbs shock. This treadmill supports up to 240 pounds. The running belt measures 43.3×15.7 inches.
This treadmill doesn’t have incline levels. Check out the Merax Folding Treadmill with Speaker, Incline and Cup Holder for that feature. You can also go with the Merax Folding Electric Treadmill with Bluetooth, which also has an adjustable incline and 15 preset programs.
-
8. Lifepro Pacer Folding TreadmillPrice: $599.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large and slender backlit LCD display
- Bluetooth connectivity allows you to use your favorite fitness apps
- Offers over 40 training programs
- Doesn't come with interactive classes
- Deck might be slightly short for taller users
- Some competitors have more powerful motors
If you prefer to spend more time working out and less time assembling your equipment, the user-friendly Lifepro Pacer Folding Treadmill could be the right fit for you. In fact, it takes just three minutes to assemble from the time you take it out of the box until you begin your workout.
A large and slender backlit LCD display gives the Pacer an upscale appearance and provides you with quick and easy access to essential workout statistics. Just a quick glance at the screen will show your distance, incline, time, calories, speed and pulse.
An adjustable handrail accommodates users up to 6′ tall. This treadmill can support up to 220 pounds.
You can either grab onto the side handlebars to check your heart rate or use a separate chest strap heart rate monitor. There’s no shortage of features on this compact folding treadmill, from its 12 automatic incline levels to connectivity with your favorite fitness apps.
This treadmill doesn’t have a built-in screen, but you can sync your smartphone or tablet and pass the time listening to your favorite music using the built-in speakers. There’s also plenty of room to prop up your phone or tablet.
If your current routine is starting to feel stale, you’ll find over 40 training programs to try out. Despite its compact size, the treadmill boasts a 1.75 horsepower motor and can reach speeds up to 9.9 miles per hour.
A hydraulic folding system makes storing and transporting the treadmill that much easier, which is good news if you have a smaller workout space. Many compact treadmills are covered for one or two years after purchase, but the Lifepro Pacer boasts a generous lifetime warranty.
-
9. ANCHEER 2-in-1 Folding TreadmillPrice: $399.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy frame absorbs shock and reduces noise
- Handrail can be raised or lowered for workouts
- LED display shows time, distance, speed and more
- Bars need to be removed for storage
- Switch needs to be turned on before every use
- Requires lubrication once a month
If you’re looking for a treadmill that absorbs shock and reduces noise, the ANCHEER 2-in-1 Folding Treadmill could be just right for you. The treadmill stands out for its durable frame and multi-layer shield construction, which minimizes noise and impact.
Not only will this keep your downstairs neighbors happy, it also ensures safer and more comfortable workouts. In fact, the operational noise is less than 60 decibels.
If you’re looking for the best compact treadmills for home use, you’ll appreciate this machine’s multi-function design. Lower the handlebars to use it under your desk or raise them up if you want to run.
Whether you’re walking or running, the 2.25 horsepower motor keeps your movements smooth and consistent. The treadmill reaches speeds up to roughly 2.5 miles per hour when walking and over seven miles per hour when running.
A crisp LED display shows distance, calories, time and speed to help you track your workouts. You can also connect with the accompanying app to record workout data. The belt on this compact treadmill stretches 16 inches wide and has a high-density lawn texture belt to keep you from slipping.
-
10. WalkingPad R1 Pro TreadmillPrice: $759.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Dedicated phone storage on handle
- Convenient 180-degree folding design
- Can be controlled via included remote control
- Not ideal for more strenuous running workouts
- A bit heavy
- Not very quiet
When it’s properly folded, the WalkingPad R1 Pro Treadmill saves 90 percent more space compared with the average treadmill. This is due in large part to the treadmill’s double folding design and versatile aluminum alloy frame.
The deck folds up, along with the handle, for easy and efficient storage. In fact, you can easily store the WalkingPad R1 Pro under a bed or against the wall in no time. Simply use the rolling wheels to move this compact folding treadmill out of the way.
A maximum speed of 6.5 miles per hour makes the treadmill a suitable choice for walking and running workouts, although you shouldn’t expect to do maximum HIIT sessions or sprints.
If you prefer to stay connected during workouts, there’s a dedicated space for your phone or tablet on the handle. You can keep tabs on your workouts using the LED panel, which shows your distance, speed and time.
-
11. JOROTO Folding TreadmillPrice: $739.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Large display is easy to read
- Folds up to slide under a bed or against a wall
- Multiple preset programs
- A bit heavy for moving around
- Some competitors have more powerful motors
- Doesn't come with a built-in screen
The JOROTO Folding Treadmill features a commercial tread belt. There’s plenty of room to walk, run and sprint on the belt, which measures 20 inches wide and 50 inches long. Its durable construction also makes the belt resistant to wear and tear, even if you exercise on a regular basis.
Shock absorption means less stress on your knees and reduced noise during workouts. Whether you’re walking, running or doing HIIT workouts, you can adjust the speed between 0.6 and 9.0 miles per hour.
This treadmill has 12 preset speed programs and 10 automatic incline levels. You can also use the manual program for workouts.
If space is at a premium you can simply fold the treadmill up when you’re done working out. Transportation wheels make it easy to move the treadmill when necessary. Other perks include a USB charging port, phone holder and cup holders.
What Is the Best Compact Treadmill?
If you live in an apartment, the best compact treadmill for you might be the one that folds up to the smallest possible size. Or, maybe you're looking for a compact folding treadmill for your home gym, but you don't have much extra storage space. Having a treadmill that folds up and can be wheeled out of the way when you need more space can transform your home workout routine.
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average adult should get at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity each week. Whether you prefer to walk, run, or a combination of both, you'll want the best compact treadmill for the job.
We've found the best compact treadmills for everyone, from budget-friendly machines for walking and light jogging to robust ones that can withstand your most intense indoor running sessions. Some compact treadmills come with displays so that you can follow along with your favorite fitness apps and instructors.
What Is the Best Treadmill for an Apartment?
As an apartment dweller, you're probably wary of making too much noise during workouts. Another primary concern is a lack of space, especially if you need to move your exercise equipment out of the way.
The best compact treadmills are well suited for apartment dwellers, as they provide a quick and easy way to get in a workout and can generally be folded and moved out of the way when your session is over.
Adding a compact treadmill to your home workout routine can have other advantages as well. One perk, according to Human Kinetics, is that you have the freedom to choose your own exercise equipment, which can lead to more effective workouts. You can also start and stop at any time, and can remain focused throughout your entire session.
Which Is the Best Folding Treadmill for Home Use?
With so many different compact folding treadmills to choose from, your personal preference and budget can help you narrow down the best folding treadmills for home use.
For example, you might want a higher-end treadmill that's loaded with the latest technology, including an interactive display that allows you to follow along with structured workouts and dedicated trainers. If this sounds like what you're looking for, check out the Echelon Stride or the NordicTrack T 6.5 S folding treadmill.
A more budget-friendly option is the Horizon Fitness Folding Treadmill (T101). This compact treadmill stands out for its lightweight yet durable design, Bluetooth connectivity and a powerful, efficient motor that's specifically designed to minimize noise. If you're looking for the best compact treadmill in terms of overall value, this one is a good choice.
