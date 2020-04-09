Chiefs Re-Sign Veteran CB to One-Year Deal

The Kansas City Chiefs and veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland are running it back one more time, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky. The 28-year-old will return on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million as the reigning Super Bowl champions look to defend their title when the 101st year kicks off this fall.

The 28-year-old maintained a perfect attendance for Andy Reid’s men in the 2019/20 campaign, finishing off an incredible year with an interception at February’s Super Bowl and a ring as a reward for his performance. With Breeland’s return, the Chiefs are bringing back 20 of their 22 starters this year, with the exception of Kendall Fuller & Stefan Wisniewski.

For context, the Chiefs' projected secondary in 2020 is this: LCB: Bashaud Breeland

RCB: Charvarius Ward

NCB: Rashad Fenton

SS: Tyrann Mathieu

Another Busy Week for Kansas City

It’s been a busy 24 hours for the Chiefs, who announced Wednesday the signing of former Las Vegas Raiders running back DeAndre Washington.

Selected by the then-Oakland Raiders in the fifth round (No. 143 overall) in the 2016 NFL Draft, the 27-year-old is already very familiar with one of his new teammates. Washington played alongside Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes while the two attended Texas Tech University. Mahomes made sure to welcome his new-ish colleague when the news first broke.

The Houston native started three games last season for Raiders when Josh Jacobs was hurt. Washington averaged 111.3 yards from scrimmage in those contests.

Also on Wednesday, Kansas City and free agent punter Tyler Newsome inked a one-year deal, giving some competition to veteran Dustin Colquitt, who has been with the franchise since the Chiefs selected the 37-year-old in the third round (No. 99 overall) in the 2005 draft.

Star Tackle Discussed Kansas City’s Quiet Offseason

Perhaps he spoke too soon, but star right tackle Mitch Schwartz recently commented on the Chiefs’ rather quiet offseason, telling Pat McAfee Monday that it’s actually somewhat of a benefit his side haven’t made headlines or shattered records since the start of the new NFL year.

“I’d have imagine that benefits us — a veteran team that knows each other,” said the 30-year-old. “We know Pat (Mahomes) can do whatever he wants out there, but just having thrown to all those guys and having done it the way he has — our offense is pretty robust and so when new receivers come in or new skill guys, it takes awhile to learn everywhere they’re supposed to go.”

Opening up about their locker room relationship, the former Berkley product made sure to highlight Mahomes’ humility, calling him “a guy that you want to hang out with.”

“What makes him so awesome is that he is the guy be around in the locker room, too,” Schwartz explained. “He’s still crazy young — I think I’m seven years older than him or something, but it’s cool that he’s a guy that you want to hang out with. He’s super cool, but he’s also the leader of the team. To be able to kind of blend all those things together, stay normal, stay humble, still be the fiercest competitor I’ve ever seen… I mean whether the guys are shooting basketball or doing something dumb, he still wants to win at that, and obviously that translates on the field.”