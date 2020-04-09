Chiefs, Former Raiders Running Back Agree to 1-Year Deal: Report

On March 16, just two days before the official opening of NFL free agency, the Kansas City Chiefs picked up the $2.3 million club option on their starting RB Damien Williams. This move ensured that the team’s Super Bowl LIV star would return to Kansas City for the 2020 season and provide some stability in the backfield.

Andy Reid’s stable of rushers will likely take on a much different look next season, as part-time starter LeSean McCoy and backup Spencer Ware remain on the open market and are unlikely to return. Kansas City currently has six running backs under contract, three of whom – Elijah McGuire, Mike Weber and Marcus Marshall – are on future/reserve contracts and spent time on the practice squad in 2019.

According to Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer Terez Paylor, the Chiefs have agreed to bring in another running back to compete for snaps this offseason, and potentially beyond.

The Chiefs have agreed to a one-year deal with RB DeAndre Washington, a source tells me. — Terez A. Paylor (@TerezPaylor) April 8, 2020

Washington originally entered the league in 2016 when the then-Oakland Raiders drafted him in the fifth round (No. 143 overall) out of Texas Tech. That’s right – the 27-year-old was college teammates with Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. In four pro seasons, the 5’8,” 210-pound back has primarily functioned as a complementary option, before receiving the opportunity to start in place of injured rookie RB Josh Jacobs for three games last season.

DeAndre Washington started 3 games last season for #Raiders when Josh Jacobs was hurt. He averaged 111.3 yards from scrimmage in those games. Only Christian McCaffrey (149.5), Dalvin Cook (118.1), Derrick Henry (116.4) and Leonard Fournette (111.6) averaged more for the season — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) April 9, 2020

Washington has compiled 1,122 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 282 carries in 55 career games (five starts). The fifth-year playmaker is also a capable receiver, having caught a career-best 36 passes for 292 yards in 2019, bringing his career total to 88 receptions for 613 yards. Washington has fumbled just four times on 370 total touches.

