A Quiet Offseason Actually Benefits the Team, Says Chiefs Star RT

Star Kansas City Chiefs right tackle Mitch Schwartz isn’t upset the team hasn’t splashed millions of dollars to bring in new talent this offseason. In fact the Super Bowl champion told former NFL punter Pat McAfee Monday that a rather quiet offseason is actually beneficial for them.

“I’d have imagine that benefits us — a veteran team that knows each other,” said the former Berkley man, via Arrowhead Pride. “We know Pat (Mahomes) can do whatever he wants out there, but just having thrown to all those guys and having done it the way he has — our offense is pretty robust and so when new receivers come in or new skill guys, it takes awhile to learn everywhere they’re supposed to go.”

While Kansas City has been quiet compared to other years, they haven’t remained stagnant. On Friday, they inked a new one-year deal with wide receiver Sammy Watkins and signed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones from the Cleveland Browns.

In the same interview, Schwartz couldn’t help but gush over star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, toting the rising star’s humility as a catalyst to his success.

“What makes him so awesome is that he is the guy be around in the locker room, too,” Schwartz explained. “He’s still crazy young — I think I’m seven years older than him or something, but it’s cool that he’s a guy that you want to hang out with. He’s super cool, but he’s also the leader of the team. To be able to kind of blend all those things together, stay normal, stay humble, still be the fiercest competitor I’ve ever seen… I mean whether the guys are shooting basketball or doing something dumb, he still wants to win at that, and obviously that translates on the field.”

Even during a rather confusing moment of history, great to see Schwartz hasn’t lost his sense of humor.

Schwartz Is Also Skillful in the Kitchen

The offseason allows the chance for some of our favorite players to learn a new hobby or perfect an on old one. When it comes to cooking, it’s apparently second nature for the 30-year-old. In fact, Schwartz’s technique in the kitchen might rival his skills on the field. Check out some of his creations below.

Without baseball we don’t get to eat stadium food so I had to bring the stadium food home! ⚾️🌭These are my two favorite ways to eat a hot dog, what are yours?? #ChefSchwartz pic.twitter.com/1Cjf59GKHJ — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 6, 2020

Bone-in ribeye from @theuppercutkc paired with glazed carrots and a side salad. Check out my IG stories for the cooking process #ChefSchwartz pic.twitter.com/AVVPZELlSU — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 29, 2020

Spare Ribs, Charred Corn, and Balsamic Salad with Homemade Croutons! Check out my stories on IG to see how I made these ribs start to finish #ChefSchwartz pic.twitter.com/fqihzvgxRr — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) March 27, 2020

For those wanting to recreate some of his delectable bites, the Los Angeles native has a blog where he lists the recipes and directions for some of his meals: mitchinthekitch.blog.

Schwartz Speaks out About 2010s All-Decade List

On Monday, the NFL and the Pro Pro Football Hall of Fame announced their picks for the 2010s All-Decade Team. Among the 52 players and two head coaches named, six members of the Chiefs made the cute. With the New England Patriots in first with eight, that makes Kansas City the second-most from any franchise represented. Here are the men of honor:

S Eric Berry

WR Tyreek Hill

TE Travis Kelce

S Tyrann Mathieu

RB LeSean McCoy

CB Darrelle Revis

How 'bout those Chieeeeeefs??? pic.twitter.com/1Rf2zbMMAf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) April 6, 2020

Seeing some discrepancies with the offensive tackle position, Schwartz tweeted his thoughts on the idea of splitting the positions of right and left tackle as their own group.

My hope for the next generation is not that we have to specify that Right Tackles are their own position, but that you can just list OT and we get voted on equally with Left Tackles. 2 of the top 3 paid Ts right are RT. 3/8 Pro Bowl Ts this year were RT. We’re getting there. https://t.co/4LfDxZcs7r — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 6, 2020

Members of Chiefs Kingdom agreed with his sentiment on Twitter, let’s hope the NFL will follow suit 10 years from now.