Chiefs Bring in Competition For Pro Bowl Special Teamer: Report

Although it remains unclear when the NFL may return to its normal operations, the roster improvement process continues on. For the Kansas City Chiefs, that has looked a bit different than most other organizations this offseason. With an emphasis on retaining much of their in-house talent, the defending Super Bowl champions have made minimal outside additions to date.

On Wednesday, Kansas City did come to terms with a pair of free agents, headlined by former Las Vegas Raiders RB DeAndre Washington, who is expected to compete for snaps behind starting RB Damien Williams.

With the second move, the Chiefs have opened the door for a possible competition at the punter position. As first reported by NFL Draft Diamonds and later confirmed by Kansas City Star beat writer Herbie Teope, Kansas City has agreed to a one-year deal with free agent punter Tyler Newsome.

Source confirms the #Chiefs signed punter Tyler Newsome, as first reported below. I'm told it's a one-year deal. https://t.co/bPNjwyVDjG — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) April 8, 2020

Newsome’s most recent NFL experience came last season in the form of a tryout with the Los Angeles Chargers. The 24-year-old lost out on a preseason competition to Ty Long, who went on to punt 48 times and even convert 7-of-9 field goals in emergency kicking duty during the 2019 regular season.

At 6’3,” 219 pounds, the former Notre Dame alum has posted a career average of 44.0 yards per punt with 75 punts landing inside the 20-yard line during his four-year collegiate career. Newsome will now presumably challenge the Chiefs’ longest-tenured player, Dustin Colquitt. The 15-year veteran is coming off of another solid performance in 2019, but will enter his age 38 season in 2020 carrying a $2.65 million salary cap hit (Spotrac). The two-time Pro Bowler is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent following the upcoming season.

With the rise of the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes-led offense, Colquitt has seen nearly 20 fewer attempts in each of the past two seasons as his previous career-low of 65 punt attempts (2005 and 2017). The addition of Newsome marks the second consecutive offseason that Kansas City has brought in competition for their 2005 third-round pick, who beat out undrafted free agent Jack Fox last year.

