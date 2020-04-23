Matt Ryan Has Hilarious Message for Falcons 2020 NFL Draft Picks

Whoever ends up going to the Atlanta Falcons will have one hell of a veteran to look up to and learn from. Atlanta Falcons’ veteran QB Matt Ryan shares what he plans to say when he first meets Falcons’ 2020 draft picks.

“First just congratulations on a dream coming true and we’re excited to have you. And then probably ask them if they’re cool with babysitting?”

Where Are the Falcons Picking?

The Falcons have a total of six picks in the 2020 NFL draft. They are scheduled to pick at No. 16 in the first round.

Here’s a look at Atlanta picks in each round:

Round 1: No. 16 overall Round 2: No. 47 overall Round 3: No. 78 overall Round 4: No. 119 overall Round 4: No. 134 overall Round 7: No. 228 overall



The Falcons Plan to Trade-Up

It’s happening *insert meme from The Office.*

The Falcons will be risking it to get the biscuit. If you know Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff at all, you know he’ll get what he wants. And with his and head coach Dan Quinn’s job on the line, they’ll be doing whatever it takes to build the firepower roster they need.

The Falcons have already tried to bump up to the No. 2 spot for Chase Young but failed to make a deal with Washington Redskins. It’s possible it could still happen, though the Falcons don’t exactly have the draft pick ammo they need to get Chase Young, so it could take giving Calvin Ridley away too.

I know. I hope Dimitroff and Dan Quinn aren’t up for that kind of trade-off, but business is business.

WHAT it Takes to Make a Big Leap

Dimitroff sounded off on the rumors of the Falcons trading up last month and elaborated on the importance of having to know your team and needs better than anyone else as a general manager and coach.

“We did make a big-time move for Julio way back when. I’ve always been taught through my years of growing in this business that the general manager and the head coach know the team better than anyone. The core of where you are, team-building, how you project moving forward. We spent a lot of time back in ’11 analyzing our situation and knowing where the organization was, of course. Knowing the talent we had. Knowing where the contracts were and the length of contracts. It takes a lot of research in that way to decide whether if you’re going to make a once-in-a-career type move. Now, as we can say, when that was made, that was in ’11. That was 23 years into a career. Careers can be 10 years, three years, four years, who knows. Organizationally speaking, you don’t make those moves all of the time. They are really thought-out decisions.”

Nothing else to say but enjoy the show, ya’ll!

