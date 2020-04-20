Rams GM Finally Responds to Owing Todd Gurley, Clay Matthews Money

The Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead has FINALLY responded to owing both Todd Gurley and Clay Matthews a chunk of money.

Snead confirmed on NFL Network that Gurley and Matthews will get paid based on the timeline of their contract.

“They’re definitely owed money. That money is guaranteed. We’re going to pay them,” Snead told NFL Network on Wednesday. “There’s some language in the contract of exactly when you pay them, and that’s what we’re adhering by. What I do know is both Clay and Todd earned that money and they’re going to get that money.”

Gurley Tells Rams to Pay Up via Social Media

Gurley took to social media multiple times which drew attention to the fact that the Rams still needed to pay up.

Gurley tweeted at the Rams’ official Twitter account saying “past due. Send Money ASAP.”

@RamsNFL past due. Send me money ASAP — Todd Gurley II (@TG3II) April 8, 2020

What makes it even better is when Clay Matthews chimed in saying the Rams still owe him money too.

You and me both TG! 😤 Better get some interest with that too 📈 https://t.co/E8RIOhg7sH — Clay Matthews III (@ClayMatthews52) April 9, 2020

It’s not the first time Gurley called them out though. He also made several chirps on Instagram and some other Tweets.

How Much Do the Rams Owe?

The Rams selected Gurley as the No. 10 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft. Gurley spent five seasons with the Rams and was two years into a four-year, $57.5 million extension—the biggest running back deal in NFL history.

They had decided to release Gurley in order to free up cap space and also threw into consideration that his knee injury had put a damper in his productivity.

The Rams knew if they released Gurley before 4 p.m. during free agency, they would get $10.5 million in salary and bonuses that they were set to owe him. Still, they had to give up $7.5 million to him, which he clearly hasn’t received.

Gurley signed with the Atlanta Falcons a day later to a one-year $6 million dollar contract, but that won’t be stopping him from getting the rest of the money he deserves from L.A.

As for Matthews, he is still a free agent and was due a fully guaranteed $2 million roster bonus this season. According to his contract, he should still be getting that bonus.

Could Falcons Sign Mattews?

I wouldn’t put it past the Falcons since they could use the depth at the linebacker position. And since he is a free agent and nobody has signed him means he would be affordable to the Falcons.

His single season as a Ram, Matthews started 13 games at linebacker. He recorded 51 tackles, 10 sacks, one forced fumble, three fumble recoveries, and seven pass deflections.

Matthews has spent most of his career in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers where he earned the nickname ‘Claymaker’ after dominating early in his career as a playmaker. The Packers selected him with the No. 26 overall selection in the 2009 NFL Draft.

Throughout his NFL career, Matthews has tallied 519 tackles, 91.5 sacks, six interceptions, 16 forced fumbles, and three defensive touchdowns. He is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro and owns a Super Bowl ring after helping the Packers defeat the Steelers in Super Bowl XLV.

The Falcons couldn’t go wrong by signing Claymaker, he could at least teach the defensive line a thing or two.

