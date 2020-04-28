Randy Moss’ Son Highlights Redskins’ Undrafted Signings

The Washington Redskins hit a home run with Chase Young in the NFL Draft, selecting him out of Ohio State with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Some consider Young the best prospect in the draft, as he’s a polished pass-rusher, who could be on a road toward a decade of Pro Bowls. Washington may have also landed the best prospect who went undrafted. Thaddeus Moss, who is the son of NFL Hall of Famer Randy Moss, has agreed to a deal with the Skins.

LSU TE Thaddeus Moss, Randy Moss’ son and an undrafted free agent, plans to sign with the Washington Redskins, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 25, 2020

Moss’ foot injury caused him to slide in the draft. Had he not suffered a Jones fracture in his foot, the tight end may have been drafted on Day 2.

Washington can afford to be patient. They aren’t expected to be overly competitive in 2020, though their defense could certainly surprise people. On offense, it’s a work in progress, though they’ve added several pieces this offseason to help Dwyane Haskin thrive.

Washington Adds to Offense in Draft

Washington picked Young with the No. 2 overall pick and they grabbed linebacker Khaleke Hudson out of Michigan before taking a pair of defensive prospects in the seventh round(safety Kamren Curl, Arkansas/end James Smith-Williams, N.C. State).

Yet, the rest of the draft was all about the offensive. The club selected Antonio Gibson, who explosive athletic capable of playing both running back and wide receiver, with their first pick of the third-round.

The Redskins used their fourth-round pick, No. 108 overall, to select a left tackle. Saahdip Charles out of LSU will head to the nation’s capital. Charles will be given a chance to replace Trent Williams, whom the team shipped to California.

The club wasn’t done on offense, as they selected uber-athletic, yet raw wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden out of Liberty. They followed that up by selecting center Keith Ismael out of San Diego State.

The Redskins didn’t own a second-round selection after trading it away to the Colts (Indy could be eyeing wide receivers with the No. 34 overall pick). Washington sent the pick to Indianapolis along with a 2019 second-rounder during last season’s draft. The Skins were able to move up into the back-half of the first round to select Montez Sweat as a result of the deal.

The team dealt away their fifth-rounder (the No. 2 overall pick of the round) in a trade to land Kyle Allen from the Panthers. Allen will be reunited with his former head coach Ron Rivera, who is entering his first season in Washington. Allen started 12 games for Carolina last season, tossing 17 touchdowns and 16 interceptions during his second season in the league.

Other Undrafted Signings

Washington nabbed two more guys on offense after the draft was over. According to Ben Standig of The Athletic, the team is bringing in Colorado quarterback Steven Montez and Temple wide receiver Isaiah Wright.

One more PFA update. Redskins signing Temple WR Isaiah Wright, per source. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) April 25, 2020

