NFL Rumors: Dolphins to Draft Surprise QB at No. 5

The Miami Dolphins could turn some heads on draft night.

Heading into the 2019 season, many believed the Dolphins would be the worst team in football. However, head coach Brian Flores got too much out of the team and they won five games, which left the franchise with the No. 5 pick instead of the top overall selection.

Miami still has eyes on the No. 1 pick. The franchise has looked into trading with the Bengals to nab Joe Burrow with the selection. The Dolphins wield the No. 5, No. 18, and No. 26 overall picks. The franchise also has two second-rounders, owning the No. 39 overall pick and No. 56 overall pick, so they have the ammunition to move up if Cincinnati is willing to play ball

Tua Tagovailoa has been linked to the Dolphins at No. 5 but draft analyst Matt Miller hears that QB Justin Herbert is likely to be the pick for Miami.

5. #Dolphins – QB Justin Herbert, Oregon Don't shoot the messenger. This isn't what I would do, Dolphins fans, but it is what I'm hearing will happen. If you listen to STF you know where I stand on Tua vs. Herbert, but injury concerns change a lot of minds. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 10, 2020

How Far Will Tua Slide?

Teams will not have as much intel on players as they are accustomed to heading into the draft because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This is particularly challenging for evaluating Tagovailoa, who suffered a fractured hip last season while playing for the University of Alabama.

“He’s moving really, really well,” said co-agent Chris Cabott, who also indicated that the response from NFL teams has been overwhelmingly positive. “To this point, we don’t have any medical concerns. Obviously, in any given situation, it’s a day-by-day situation, but his road to return has not been interrupted.”

Former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi hears that at least two teams have “flunked” Tua for medical reasons. One of those teams is selecting in the top-10.

The quarterback’s hip is a concern, but there’s more. Teams are worried about the “multitude of injuries” Tagovailoa suffered in his collegiate career at the University of Alabama.

“It’s not just his hip,” Lombardi said. “It’s his ankle. It’s his wrist. He broke his wrist the first day of spring ball one year. … He’s brittle. He is brittle. You can’t deny it.”

It was previously reported that Tua suffered hand and thump injuries back in the spring of 2018 but now, it appears that the injury was a broken write broke his wrist. Tagovailoa also suffered two separate ankle injuries, each of which required surgery, and a knee injury while at Alabama.

While Chase Young isn’t a threat to be the No. 1 overall pick, there’s a collection of people around the league who believe he’s the best prospect in the draft. Miller says Young is one of the best players he’s ever evaluated.

Chase Young is one of the 4-5 best players I've ever evaluated. https://t.co/qXkqNaZW35 — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) April 11, 2020

Some believe Young is a lock to go at No. 2 to the Redskins.

“I’ve been told the Washington Redskins are not going to touch Tua,” ESPN’s Stephen A Smith previously said. “They’re going after Chase Young. They’re not drafting a quarterback. That’s what I’ve been told.”

