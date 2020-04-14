Colts Draft: Wide Receivers Have Best Odds at No. 34

The Indianapolis Colts no longer own a first-round pick. The franchise traded away the No. 13 overall selection to acquire DeForest Buckner from the 49ers.

The club owns a high second-round pick (No. 34) as a result of trading with the Washington Redskins during the draft last April. Washington moved back into the end of the first round and selected Montez Sweat, which cost Dan Synder’s club a pair of second-round (one of which was the No. 46 overall pick in last year’s draft).

The Colts take a collaborative approached to drafting players and evaluating talent, as owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon previously told me (CNBC).

“What kind of progress are you going to make if there’s constant pushback [to opposing views],” Irsay-Gordon said. “It’s a much more Socratic environment, though there are still decision-makers.”

The Colts have several needs on their roster, which makes predicting the No. 34 selection no easy treat.

Who Will the Colts Pick With Their First Selection?

FanDuel Sportsbook has odds available for who will be Colts’ first selection, though there is no clear favorite.

WR Tee Higgins: +800

CB A.J. Terrell: +850

WR Denzel Mims: +850

WR Jalen Reagor: +850

CB Trevon Diggs: +850

QB Jordan Love: +1000

WR Laviska Shenault: +1000

Thirteen other players are listed with longer odds than +1000, showcasing the unpredictability of the selection. There is a trend, however. Wide receiver and cornerback are the two most prominent positions.

One other name that is listed: Justin Herbert at +2600. He has the longest odds, according to the sportsbook.

Herbert is gaining attention from numerous teams. The Chargers and Patriots could find themselves competing with each other for the right to select Herbert (assuming New England moves way up from the No. 23 slot). There are reports that Miami prefers Herbert over Tua Tagovailoa and they could snatch the Oregon QB at No. 5.

The Colts could certainly trade up, something that will likely be needed if they are going to nab Herbert or Love. Indianapolis isn’t the only team looking to climb up in the draft.

Many factors will go into who the Colts select, though confidence can’t be overlooked. It played a major role in drafting quarterback Peyton Manning over Ryan Leaf back in 1998, which was one of the franchise’s best decisions ever.

“When [Manning came for his pre-draft visit], he said, ‘If you don’t take me, you’ll regret it,’” Irsay-Gordon said. “I mean, who says that?”

Other Teams Looking to Trade Up in the Draft

The Buccaneers have needs on the offensive line and are said to be targeting one of the top four left tackles in the draft. The franchise wants to land one of the players in the Mekhi Becton-Jedrick Wills-Tristan Wirfs-Andrew Thomas tier and the front office may be willing to be aggressive on draft night in pursuit of a player who can protect Brady’s blindside.

The Broncos are also looking for a left tackle and have their eyes on the same field of prospects. It’s not clear what the Falcons are looking for.

Pick No. 9, which is owned by Jacksonville, could be the sweet spot for teams looking for a left tackle. The Browns and Jets both have needs at the position and they are slotted in at No. 10 and No. 11 respectfully.

