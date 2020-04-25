Redskins Trade 7-Time Pro Bowler, Immediately Replace Him in Draft

It’s finally over. Trent Williams, who has pleaded for a trade from the Washington Redskins for the past year, is being sent to the San Francisco 49ers.

Washington will receive a fifth-rounder in this year’s draft and a third-rounder in next year’s.

The team could have netted a similar deal with a fourth-rounder in this year’s draft with the Vikings. That deal would have included an extension for Williams. The disgruntled tackle didn’t want to go to Minnesota, so there’s that.

One big piece of this: Had the #Vikings done the deal with Trent Williams, he would’ve gotten an extension. With the #49ers, no extension is included in the deal and none is imminent. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2020

Minnesota ended up selecting Ezra Cleveland with the No. 58 overall pick in the draft, meeting their need for a new tackle.

The Redskins have allowed Williams the right to seek a trade for quite some time. However, the big man’s representatives believed the team wasn’t negotiating with other squads in “good faith.”

“Despite its knowledge of the irreconcilable differences, Washington was unable (or unwilling to negotiate a trade of Williams.” his agent said. “The team then gave Williams and his representatives the right to seek trading partners. Williams’ representatives provided the team with trading options, but the Redskins have shown no interest in negotiating in good faith, and, in fact, have given inconsistent demands on what it wants in return for a trade.”

It appears that this is not the case. The Redskins spoke to the Browns, Jets, and Buccaneers in addition to the Vikings and 49ers.

Trent Williams Becomes Teammates With Richard Sherman

Williams will become teammates with All-Pro Richard Sherman, a man he punched in the face earlier in the decade.

And now Trent Williams and Richard Sherman are teammates. pic.twitter.com/7CmhWuLUQt — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 25, 2020

In 2018, Williams was elite. He allowed just one sack and his quarterbacks were hit all of nine times. He’s in the final season of a contract that will pay him $12.5M.

Redskins Immediately Pick Tackle in Draft

The Redskins used their fourth-round pick, No. 108 overall, to select a left tackle. Saahdip Charles out of LSU will head to the nation’s capital.

When NFL teams dug into the background on new #Redskins LT Saahdiq Charles, one key person in his corner was LSU coach Ed Orgeron. Ron Rivera called Orgeron this week and obviously liked what he heard. Charles now with a chance to replace Trent Williams in Washington. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 25, 2020

Charles has missed time with injury over the past two seasons, though he showcased his ability in the country’s best football conference. The soon-to-be 21-year-old will be a project, though could eventually man either tackle spot on the offensive line

Washington took Chase Young at the top of the NFL Draft but everything since has been all about the offensive.

The Redskins didn’t own a second-round selection after trading it away to the Colts last year, which is part of the reason they couldn’t draft a quarterback high in the draft.

In Round 3, they took Antonio Gibson, who is an explosive athlete who can play both running back and wide receiver (check out his highlights here). In Round 4, they landed another receiver in Antonio Gandy-Golden, who is an uber-athletic pass-catcher from Liberty.

