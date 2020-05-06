Eagles Showing Increased Interest in Jadeveon Clowney: Report

Take this rumor with a grain of salt. Make that two huge, whopping spoonfuls of salt.

The internet went into a tizzy on Wednesday morning when an unknown TV reporter in Houston mentioned the Eagles as a potential landing spot for Jadeveon Clowney. Mark Berman of FOX26 posted a series of videos on Twitter showing Clowney working out at a training facility in the Houston area.

Not a big deal, right? Then, Berman dropped a nugget about the teams who have shown interest in Clowney. They included the Eagles, Seahawks, Browns, Ravens and Titans. He quoted the free-agent defensive end as saying: “I know what’s going on in the world. It’s a slow process until teams can see me and see what I got and can give me physicals. I’m just waiting on the right opportunity.”

Clowney has been forever linked to the Eagles and the two sides flirted about getting hitched last summer. It came to a crescendo in August when it was reported the 27-year-old preferred a trade to Philadelphia. That never happened and the Texans ended up sending Clowney to Seattle for pennies on the dollar.

Now he’s a free agent and once again looking to join a Super Bowl contender. Clowney is looking for a contract in the neighborhood of $21 million per year, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Titans are considered the favorites to land his services but the COVID-19 pandemic has limited his options.

Clowney’s Sordid History with Carson Wentz & Philadelphia

Hearing the words “Philadelphia” come out of Clowney’s mouth is a tad disturbing. This is the same guy who delivered a cheap shot on Carson Wentz in the playoffs and knocked the quarterback out of the game.

He was never fined or penalized for the dirty hit. However, Clowney instantly became public enemy No. 1 in the City of Brotherly Love and fanned the flames by calling them the “worst fans in the world.”

Fast forward to the 2020 offseason and Clowney reportedly wants to lace his cleats up in Philly. It doesn’t make a ton of sense. Could the controversial pass-rusher help the Eagles’ defense? Without a doubt. Is he worth the headache and price tag? Probably not.

Carson Wentz to Jadeveon Clowney if the Eagles sign him pic.twitter.com/vVIyWNWZnu — The Rock Burner (@RockBurnerAcct) May 6, 2020

As soon as news leaked of his potential interest in coming to Philadelphia, Eagles fans flooded social media with cautionary words. The organization seems committed to making Wentz “uncomfortable” this offseason. First, they drafted Jalen Hurts and now they want to bring in his archenemy.

The Eagles cannot — must not — sign Jadaveon Clowney! Latest reports have them as one of five finalists for the cheap-shot artist. The man hurt Carson Wentz with an illegal hit. He is not worthy of the green and silver uniform. He is not worthy of playing in Philadelphia. — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) May 6, 2020

Yannick Ngakoue Remains Better Option

The Jaguars and Yannick Ngakoue are in a stalemate in Jacksonville. The 25-year-old has informed the team he wants a trade out of town and won’t play on the franchise tag. Yet Ngakoue remains on the roster heading into training camp.

The Eagles and Ngakoue have shown mutual interest throughout this uncertain offseason but haven’t brokered a deal yet. The Jaguars’ pass-rusher has kept the conversation going by continually posting pictures of Eagles greats like Reggie White and Trent Cole on his Instagram and Twitter. Jacksonville won’t part with Ngakoue for anything less than a first-round pick and then some. He’s worth it and the Jaguars are desperate to move him.

Better check the edge when this DE's on the field. 😳@YannickNgakoue received a franchise tag from the @Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/1vhibSYu1K — NFL (@NFL) March 17, 2020

Ngakoue has been one of the most productive defensive ends in the NFL since entering the league as a third-round draft pick in 2016. He has at least eight sacks in every single season, including 12 sacks and a league-leading six forced fumbles in his 2017 Pro Bowl campaign. In four seasons, Ngakoue has collected 37.5 sacks and 85 quarterback hits. If the Eagles want to pay an edge rusher upwards of $20 million per year, this is the guy to get.

