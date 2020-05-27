ESPN Says Falcons Have 31% Chance of Making Playoffs

The Falcons may have bolstered their roster this offseason, but that doesn’t help the fact that the NFC South is getting another top QB, Tom Brady.

Heading into 2020, the Falcons are considered to be the underdogs with Drew Brees and Brady at the top. Atlanta could be spending their third year in a row watching the playoffs instead of taking part in it.

The Falcons have a 31 percent chance of making the playoffs in 2020, and a projected win total at 7.5, according to ESPN’s Football Power Index. This leaves Atlanta ending up in third place in the division.

The Saints are considered to be the third highest with a 13% chance.

Falcons Ranked in Top 5 Toughest Schedules

The Falcons are put to the test right off of the bat in the first four weeks. The Falcons face the Seahawks Week 1 and then head to Dallas to play the Cowboys in Dallas. Week 3 could be a nice break against the Bears, but the Atlanta faces Aaron Rodgers come Week 4.

What is somewhat settling is that Falcons head coach Dan Quinn’s favorite part of this year’s schedule is facing some of the best quarterbacks right out of the gate. is actually hyped about the start of the schedule.

“I thought Russ and Dak and Aaron just in the first four weeks alone. What I love about that is I thought we made a lot of progress defensively in the final eight games from last year and so we’ll have a real good sense of where we’re at, Quinn said on a zoom call with the Falcons’ team reporters. That’s what I like about it, right off the bat.”

In the final three weeks of the season, the Falcons will face Tom Brady and then the Chiefs and finished the season seeing Brady again.

We Won’t Really Know Until Gameday

The Falcons have upgraded for this upcoming season. They focused primarily on their defense by adding some quality players in early free agency and continued to bolster it in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Of course, we won’t know for sure what kind of team they are until the season starts. But they’re bound to be better than their 1-7 start last season when everyone thought Dan Quinn was toast then.

And just like Quinn said, we’ll all know early on if this team is bound for greatness or not this year.

Quinn & Dimitroff Don’t Want to Get Fired

Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff don’t want to lose their jobs, so while we sit there and listen to these NFL experts grade the Falcons‘ draft picks with a B or C, we have to remember that nobody knows the team better than the head coach or GM.

You also have to remember that Quinn found a solution to the problem last year during their bye-week and handed the DC job fully over to Raheem Morris. The Falcons finished 6-2 and jumped in stats.

Quinn and Dimitroff knew the team’s needs and they filled each of them so far along with backups. If the Falcons can come out strong starting in Weeks 1 through 4, playoffs aren’t so far away from that.

