NFL Insider Discusses Eagles’ Interest in Ex-Falcons Pro Bowl RB

Falcons’ former running back, Devonta Freeman is still on the loose with no closed deals. However, the Eagles seem to have a strong interest in the two-time Pro Bowler if he decides to settle.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently discussed the latest on that the Freeman saga:

“[Freeman is the] same guy who’s also been a featured back and a highly paid one for the Atlanta Falcons. And he’s in a situation where a lot of veterans are right now, believing that they deserve more than is being offered. And you really have two options here. You can do what Carlos Hyde did and say, okay, he wanted more than $5 million per year. At this point, in May, not going to happen. Just take the best deal you can, move on, and try again next year. That’s what Hyde did. Freeman has not put that decision in front of himself right now, has not decided to do that. Still wants big money. Could he actually retire? Maybe? Probably more likely is at some point realize to take what he can get and a team like the Philadelphia Eagles — who would like to add a veteran running back, and wouldn’t like to pay a lot for it — would make a lot of sense. I also know they have Shady McCoy, one of their old friends, in their sights as well.”

Recap: Freeman Refuses to Settle

Freeman recently turned down a $4 million one-year deal from the Seahawks insisting he was worth more than that.

Carlos Hyde didn’t hesitate to take what he could get since NFL free agency is in the rearview mirror and there’s not much left to offer in May, as Rapoport said.

Freeman says he plans to sit out if he isn’t offered what he’s worth.

Over the last three seasons in Atlanta, Freeman averaged more than $7 million a year. He expected to get the same amount even after putting up a career-low of 3.6 yards per carry last season. The Falcons wash up isn’t worth that anymore and he’s brutally realizing it.

Recap: Freeman Shuts Down Retirement Rumors

Yesterday, Freeman responded to NFL rumors suggesting that Freeman retires from the league entirely. Well, he immediately shut down those rumors with twitter a response:

“I got 10 more years left in me. Kill that fake retirement shit!! & BTW F all ya’ll!!,” Freeman tweeted.

Looks like something Antonio Brown would tweet and maybe that’s why Freeman ended up deleting it within minutes. And you know what they say, once it’s out on the internet, it’s on the internet forever.

Eagles Are Not in a Hurry

According to Rappoport, the Eagles are also interested in LeSean McCoy. McCoy will turn 32 while Freeman is just 28.

However, they’re in no hurry to sign on veteran QBs, especially ones that ask for too much after coming off of three disappointing seasons in a row. The Eagles are satisfied with their depth chart that includes Miles Sanders, Boston Scott, and Corey Clement.

It looks like Freeman could find himself in permanent retirement if he doesn’t settle for any offer sometime soon.

