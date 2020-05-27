Matt Ryan Expected to Workout With Julio Jones, Todd Gurley in Cali: Report

This has been the most unusual offseason for the NFL. Teams have yet to meet the rookies or welcome the newcomers. However, the quarantine limitations aren’t stopping Atlanta Falcons‘ QB1 from getting workouts in with his old and new teammates.

According to ESPN writer Vaughn McClure, Matt Ryan is hosting teammates for offseason workouts in California.

“I’m told Matt Ryan has guys working out in California this week. He has done that in the past, throwing to now-departed Austin Hooper at Golden West College in Huntington Beach the last few offseasons. Ryan trains with Adam Dedeaux, Tom House of 3DQB in Southern California. New Falcons tight end Hayden Hurst told ESPN’s Mina Kimes he had been driving back and forth from Jacksonville to Atlanta to work with Ryan. In Cali, Ryan might be able to connect with Julio Jones, Todd Gurley, among others.”

Dan Quinn & Thomas Dimitroff Are Barely Hanging On

As we all know, the Falcons are coming off consecutive 7-9 seasons so it’ll be important for the team and coaches to the franchise around this year, especially if Dan Quinn and Thomas Dimitroff want to stick around.

Ryan and many other leaders on the team have taken the initiative to get together with their teammates even if it’s virtual. It’s important for the players to continue to build their brotherhood as they get ready for the upcoming season.

Hurst drove six hours back and forth for weeks to get some passes in with his new QB. The Falcons defensive backs and backup receivers have been meeting up in local parks to run through plays. Falcons veteran center Alex Mack has taken charge of coaching the O-line this offseason.

There’s a New Trio in Town

This will be the first time Gurley gets to workout with Ryan and Julio Jones. Jones and Gurley haven’t worked out together yet, but Jones did stop by to welcome him to the team.

It’s an exciting time for Gurley since he is joining a solid offense alongside QB Matt Ryan, wide receivers Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley, and new tight end target Hayden Hurst. This offense could make Atlanta one of the most feared in the NFC South.

Gurley moving in on the offense will give Ryan some options with the pass and run game. Ryan can use Gurley as another passing target or take advantage of Gurley’s company in the backfield as a dominating rusher.

Gurley’s Health Could Be Make a Huge Impact

Last season, Atlanta averaged 85.1 rushing yards per game, making them the third-lowest rank in the league. The Falcons relied primarily on passing the ball since they had a hard time figuring out the run game.

The Rams, not too far behind ranked 26th last season, averaging 93.7 rushing yards per game.

But, if you look back in 2017 and 2018 the Rams ranked in the top 10 with rushing yards thanks to Gurley.

If Gurley can come to Atlanta and return to the early stages of his career, even slightly, then he will move the Falcons offense up in their ranks and overall record. He’ll have a lot of help from lead blocker Keith Smith who will open up some holes, something he didn’t have in LA.

