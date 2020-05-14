Daniel Jones on Giants: ‘This Isn’t My Team’

Leadership on the offensive side of the football has not been a question for quite some time for the New York Giants. However, with this eventual season marking the first time in 17 years that future Hall of Famer Eli Manning will not be under center for Big Blue, there’s an obvious void to be filled.

The Giants are hoping projected franchise quarterback Daniel Jones is ready to man that leadership role left behind following Eli’s departure.

Yet, while many are ready to anoint the Giants as Jones’ team, the former 1st-rounder isn’t quite ready to get behind that notion. Jones addressed his leadership role within the organization during a Zoom conference call this week.

I certainly feel the responsibility of being a leader. That’s something I take seriously. But it’s our team… It’s not coach’s team, it’s not my team, it’s not Saquon’s team or anyone else’s. It’s our team.

Jones Showing Why He’s the Future in NY

The guy just gets it. In a roundabout way, Jones stating the Giants are not his team shows you how much the Giants are actually his team. The G-Men have upgraded their roster tenfold this offseason. However, even the flashiest of additions pale into comparison to what Jones means to New York’s 2020 season. If the ex-Duke Blue Devil can continue to grow from a rookie campaign in which he led all first-year signal-callers in passing touchdowns with 24, and cut down on turnovers, the Giants have a real chance of making some noise in the NFC East. Jones clearly appears up for the task, and the man he is replacing believes he is as well.

“I think it will be easier this year for him to kinda step up as that leader,” Eli Manning said during a SiriusXM NFL Radio guest appearance last week. “Me being gone and hey, he is the quarterback, he is the guy, for him to have that control and the authority over receivers and offensive line.”

