Eli Manning Believes His Absence Will Benefit Daniel Jones

Normally, the presumption is that teaming up a young quarterback with a wily veteran is the best way to help develop and fast track that player’s progression. Especially if the quarterback is learning from a likely future Hall of Famer.

However, recently retired Eli Manning sees things a bit differently. The two-time Super Bowl champion believes that soon-to-be 2nd-year man Daniel Jones may actually benefit from Manning’s absence from the team this season.

“I think it will be easier this year for him to kinda step up as that leader,” Manning said during a guest appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “Last year was probably awkward for him, me being there, me being in meeting rooms and just kinda the whole dynamic. Me being gone and hey, he is the quarterback, he is the guy, for him to have that control and the authority over receivers and offensive line.”

Manning certainly makes a great point here. While any quarterback that comes into New York throughout the rest of Jones’ tenure with the organization will almost certainly pale in comparison to the player that Manning was for the franchise, to have such a prominent figure backing you up is likely a bit daunting for a 1st-year signal-caller.

Things will certainly be different moving forward in New York. Jones will enter the 2020 season as the clear-cut QB1 on the Giants roster, with no quarterback to speak of worthy of forcing Jones to look over his shoulder. Sorry Colt McCoy.

Manning Sings Jones’ Praises

Manning is clearly a fan of the player that Jones can become. Manning helped tutor the Giants starting quarterback throughout his rookie season. Now Manning feels that eliminating himself from the picture will allow Jones to blossom into the true leader the Giants are looking for.

I think he’s proven to be tough and works hard, he’s done all the right things, he has gone in with that approach of keeping his head down and not saying more than he has to, working hard and earning the respect from the teammates. Now he can elevate that where now he’s in charge. The questions are coming to him from the coordinator, he’s gonna have to give his voice and his opinion on things.

Pandemic Fallout For Giants’ New Regime

Manning recently checked in with his flip-cup tag-team partner to see how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected Jones’ preparation for his 2nd-pro season, and 1st season under Joe Judge and the team’s new coaching staff.

I know this has got to be, it’s obviously tough on a lot of people, but in the sports world to try to put a team together when you can’t be with them. It’s got to be hard not to be able to practice and have a spring, especially with a new coach and new systems going in. He said it’s going well but it is a little different. Hopefully they’ll get back real soon and be able to get back to work. He’s got to learn a new offense and get total control of that and earn the respect of a new coaching staff. I think he’ll do a great job. They’ll figure out how to play and how to win football games in the NFL, the style, and I think he’s got the respect of the team and he’ll go out and have a great year.