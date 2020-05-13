Giants Head Coach Has High Hopes for Team’s New Quarterback

The New York Giants are set atop their quarterback depth chart with 2nd-year man Daniel Jones manning the reigns. However, that didn’t stop the team from making a plethora of moves behind him this offseason, including the addition of three new signal-callers to the roster.

One of those additions, of course, is former Cowboys backup Cooper Rush, who the Giants claimed off of waivers a week ago. His connection with the team’s current offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett, dating back to their shared time in Dallas, made the ex-Central Michigan standout an obvious fit.

Joe Judge Addresses the ‘Positive Move’ of Adding Rush

Apparently, Garrett is far from the only coach on the G-Men’s staff excited about the team’s newest addition to the QB room. Head coach Joe Judge addressed the decision to claim Rush off of waivers in a Tuesday Zoom interview.

Like everyone else in the league, we are looking at the waiver wire every day. We are always trying to acquire good football players for our team. The competition in training camp will sort a lot of things out. When we see a good player out there and we think he is someone that can be an asset to our team and come in here and compete, that’s all we’re considering. He was someone that came across the waiver wire that we had known about and some had experience with him. We thought it would be a positive move for our team.

Giants Roster is Littered With QBs

The addition of Rush, who inked a restructured, one-year, $1.25 million deal last week, takes Big Blue’s quarterback count up to five on the current roster. Rush joins the likes of Daniel Jones, Colt McCoy, Alex Tanney and UDFA Case Cookus. This is certainly an unusually high number for a team, especially one with their perceived franchise signal-caller in place. Evident by the fact that they are, at the moment, employing more QBs on their roster than any other team within the NFC East.

Judge was asked during the conference call if he felt the team could carry the number of QBs “because you don’t have to get on the field and have a certain minimum at different positions? Can you alter how you construct the roster right now?”

Here was Judge’s response:

You definitely can. You can have 90 quarterbacks right now because you don’t have to worry about throwing to anybody. In terms of going to camp right now, we’ll address that as we get closer to camp in terms of all the positions. We obviously have a template like everybody else has of the desired numbers at each position. I think the overriding factor is you don’t want to turn away a good player just to suit the numbers. You kind of structure practice accordingly to make sure there is as many good players on your roster as there possibly could be.