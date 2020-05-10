NFC East Team Has Reportedly Offered Contract to Jadeveon Clowney

The New York Giants were supposed to be major players in the Jadeveon Clowney sweepstakes entering the offseason. Yet, the interest between the two parties never truly materialized. Fast forward a few months and the potential marriage between the two is all but dead, no matter what Vegas may try to tell you.

However, just because Clowney won’t be playing for the G-Men in 2020 doesn’t mean he won’t be suiting up for an NFC East team.

According to former NFL player and sports radio host Dan Sileo of the Dan Sileo Show, the Philadelphia Eagles have offered the former 1st-overall draft pick a contract. Sileo reports that the deal is very similar to what the Seahawks have offered Clowney. He also states that both contracts are in the ballpark of what Clowney and his team have projected he would garner on the open market at this time.

The @Eagles have put a deal in front of @clownejd …The @Seahawks want him back…BUT both deals are near what Clowney thought he was going to get…stay tuned!! — Dan Sileo (@DanSileoShow) May 9, 2020

NFC East is Loaded With Pass Rush

Well, the majority are at least. The potential addition of Clowney with the Birds will certainly add a jolt of talent across their front seven. While Clowney has never been one to fill up the stat sheet, there’s no denying the impact he has on a game. He’s as disruptive and talented as they come off the edge.

Dallas’ DeMarcus Lawrence is coming off a down season, but has recorded double-digit sacks in two of the past three years. The Cowboys have also added the likes of Aldon Smith and Gerald McCoy this offseason to help take pressure off of D-Law.

The Washington Redskins nabbed the top player on the majority of Draft boards this past month when they selected Ohio State’s Chase Young with the 2nd-overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. Young will join the likes of 2019 1st-rounder Montez Sweat and veteran Ryan Kerrigan to form one of the most promising pass-rushing groups in all of football.

While the rest of the division has made it their prerogative to improve their pass rush this offseason, the Giants have seemingly gotten worse. While general manager Dave Gettleman has done wonders improving the depth and talent across the majority of their roster, edge defender has not been one of those positions.

In 2019, Big Blue recorded 36 sacks as a team, the 22nd-most in all of football. At the moment, they’re missing 10 of those sacks, as they’ve let Markus Golden, their team leader in sacks last season, test free agency. To counteract the potential loss of Golden, the Giants signed Kyler Fackrell to a one-year deal in mid-March. While he does have a 10.5 sack season under his belt, his meager single sack in 2019 certainly leaves much to be desired.

While the potential of Golden rejoining the Giants has grown in probability over the past few weeks, it’s certainly no guarantee. New York doesn’t possess the superstar edge defender that other division foes do at this time. In return, they will need to rely on a slew of edge defenders to combine for sack production. The Giants are certainly hoping Fackrell can regain his 2018 form, while Lorenzo Carter and Oshane Ximines will need to tap into their unearthed potential.

Giants O-Line is Ready for the Challenge

If the Giants do have one thing going for them, it’s the additions they’ve made on the other side of the football. They may not be able to get to the quarterback as well as some of the other teams in the NFC East, but it appears they’ll be able to protect theirs. The additions of Andrew Thomas, Matt Peart, Shane Lemieux and Cam Fleming give New York their most well-rounded offensive line unit in recent memory.