Adrian Peterson Wants To Play Until 2023

Many believed Adrian Peterson, who is in the final season in his contract with Redskins, would be done playing football by now. The 35-year-old running back is proving those doubters wrong and he has no plans to hang up his cleats anytime soon.

“Why not four more years,” Peterson said (via TMZ). “Why not?”

Peterson added that he simply doesn’t want to be in a position where he has regrets.

“I don’t want to ever be in a position where I look back and say, ‘Man, I should have played two more years, I should of played another year.’ I want to enjoy it. I’m still chasing a championship. You know, I can still play the game at a high level,” the running back said.

Peterson has spent the past two seasons on the Redskins, rushing for 1,042 yards in 2018 and 898 yards last year. The future Hall-of-Famer has 14,216 career rushing yards, which is 4,139 behind Emmitt Smith for the all time rushing record.

Will he get the opportunity to gain those yards? Washington’s backfield is crowded after additions this offseason and the return of Derrius Guice from injury.

AP, Redskins’ Players Expected to Kneel For Anthem

President Donald Trump, who recently said he is still against players kneeling for the anthem, may not have to look further than his backyard to see players kneeling for the anthem this season. Peterson has said that he “without a doubt” will kneel for the anthem. AP added that he expects his teammates to do the same.

“Just four years ago, you’re seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we’re all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt,” Peterson said (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle).

Roger Goodell previously said that he would support a team that’s interested in signing Colin Kaepernick, who started the kneeling movement in the NFL, while also admitting that he didn’t handle players’ activism properly. “We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said earlier in the week.

Redskins’ Expected to Improve in 2020?

Peterson also added that he feels the Redskins can do between in 2020. The club went 3-13 last season, finishing in the basement of the NFC East.

“I really feel like we have what it takes to be that team that takes it all the way,” Peterson said last month. “It’s all about just getting the pieces together, getting into our rhythm and molding as the season starts.”

The team ushers in a new era with Ron Rivera as the new head coach on the sideline. Dwayne Haskins will enter year two as the starter and the club has faith that the 2019 No. 15 overall pick can elevate the franchise, as Pro Football Action relayed.

“I feel really confident having guys that believe in me,” Haskins said. “I think I’m going to have a good year this year.”

