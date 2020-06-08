AP Plans to Kneel During Anthem, Believes Others Will Too

Adrian Peterson may be the most prominent player on the Washington Redskins’ roster and he’s using his status to bring even more awareness to the movement toward equality in the black community.

Peterson, who turned 35 back in March, said he “without a doubt” will take a knee during the national anthem. The former MVP said he expects other players to do the same.

“Just four years ago, you’re seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we’re all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt,” Peterson said (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle).

Peterson Reacts to Drew Brees’ Comments

Last week, Drew Brees said he would “never agree with anyone disrespecting” the flag. He later apologized for the insensitivity. Peterson shared his thoughts on Brees.

“I know Drew Brees. He’s not a racist at all, and I have a lot of love for him, but I think this was a situation where he should have thought things out more and tried to look at things in a different view,” the 7-time Pro Bowler said.

“He made a comment about what he thinks about his grandfather and his great-grandfather going to war. My parents had great-grandparents that went to war as well, but when they came back, they still weren’t able to vote. We just didn’t have the same rights. When you look at it from that point of view, we understand where you’re coming from, but we don’t understand where you’re coming from as well for those reasons.”

Peterson continued by saying he had “nothing but respect” for Brees but believes the QB should have thought longer about his stance.

“We still don’t have equality in the United States. Our people fought as well and played a big role in the victory. I love Drew. I have nothing but respect for him, but I think he should have thought about it a little longer.”

Washington Redskins’ 2020 Outlook

The Redskins went 3-13 last year, finishing at the bottom of NFC East. Peterson feels like the team can vastly improve in 2020.

“I really feel like we have what it takes to be that team that takes it all the way,” Peterson said last month. “It’s all about just getting the pieces together, getting into our rhythm and molding as the season starts.”

The team ushers in a new era with Ron Rivera as the new head coach on the sideline. Dwayne Haskins will enter year two as the starter and the club has faith that the 2019 No. 15 overall pick can elevate the franchise, as Pro Football Action relayed.

“I feel really confident having guys that believe in me,” Haskins said. “I think I’m going to have a good year this year.”

Washington brought in several playmakers in the draft. WR Antonio Gandy-Golden is a raw 6-foot-4 athlete who may take a few years to see his potential. RB/WR Antonio Gibson out of Memphis may be able to make in impact sooner, though Rivera will have to get creative with him, as their backfield is quite crowded. Terry McLaurin, who had a nice rookie campaign, is expected to be the top wideout in the offense.

