Donald Trump: Colin Kaepernick Should Get Another Chance

President Donald Trump gave his input on Colin Kaepernick’s status in the NFL, saying that he would “love” to see the QB get another chance in the league.

“If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability,” said Trump (via NBC News). “I would love to see him get another shot but obviously he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think that would be very unfair.”

Chargers’ coach Anthony Lynn recently said that Kaepernick “fits the style of quarterback” his team wants, as Pro Football Action relays. The Chargers are heading into the season with Tyrod Taylor, who backed up Phil Rivers last season, as their starter. Behind Taylor is No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert and Easton Stick, who was the team’s 2019 fifth-rounder.

Kaepernick last played during the 2016 season. He’s thrown 72 touchdowns vs. 30 interceptions in his career and compiled a 28-30 record.

Roger Goodell previously said that he would support a team that’s interested in signing Kaepernick while also admitting that he didn’t handle players’ activism properly. “We were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest,” Goodell said earlier in the week.

Trumps Still Doesn’t Want To See Athletes Kneel During The Anthem

“I don’t want to kneel, I don’t want to see people kneel for the national anthem, for the American flag,” Trump said.

“You stand, be proud, put your hand on your heart, salute if you’d like to do that. But you have to show respect. There are plenty of places and plenty of things you can protest.”

Redskins Players Expected to Kneel for Anthem

Trump may not have to look further than his backyard to see players kneeling for the anthem this season. Veteran running back Adrian Peterson recently said that he “without a doubt” will kneel for the anthem. AP added that he expects his teammates to do the same.

“Just four years ago, you’re seeing Kaepernick taking a knee, and now we’re all getting ready to take a knee together going into this season, without a doubt,” Peterson said (via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle).

Peterson also added that he feels the Redskins can do between in 2020. The club went 3-13 last season, finishing in the basement of the NFC East.

“I really feel like we have what it takes to be that team that takes it all the way,” Peterson said last month. “It’s all about just getting the pieces together, getting into our rhythm and molding as the season starts.”

The team ushers in a new era with Ron Rivera as the new head coach on the sideline. Dwayne Haskins will enter year two as the starter and the club has faith that the 2019 No. 15 overall pick can elevate the franchise, as Pro Football Action relayed.

“I feel really confident having guys that believe in me,” Haskins said. “I think I’m going to have a good year this year.”

More on the NFL:

Trump Makes Bizzare Endorsement, Ravens React

Examining Antonio Brown’s Fit on the Redskins

Russell Wilson Trades: Patriots at Front of the Line?