Dan Quinn Is in Full Support of Falcons Players Taking a Knee

Former 49ers’ quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the National Anthem in the final preseason game of the 2016 season. He did this to protest racial inequality and police brutality against African-Americans.

Prior to that, Kaepernick had just been sitting down, but after talking to retired Army Green Beret Nate Boyer, Kaepernick took a knee out of respect for America while still calling out for change.

Now, it’s in debate whether or not players will be kneeling this season.

When asked about protesting during games, Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn said he approves whatever approach the players want to take, including taking a knee.

“If and when the players choose to protest, and in whatever way they choose, then hell yeah, I will support them,” Quinn said. “And I’ll be with them in whatever they choose to do.”

Quinn Marches With Players in Buckhead

Quinn has been fairly active during the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement in support of his players. Last week, he participated in a peaceful with a handful of coaches, staff, and players in Buckhead, Atlanta.

He is aware of the racial injustice in America and said he is willing to do whatever he, personally, can do to help make a difference.

“I realize, when we leave the locker room, we have different experiences,” Quinn said in a media conference. “And I hate that.

“Quite often, you get asked, ‘OK, what can I do?’ My answer to that, to anybody, would be, ‘In the United States, we have almost 350 million people, so what can you do? Affect the room you’re in.’ That could be your house. That could be your locker room. Whether I was a high school student, a college student, an NFL player, ‘affect the room that you’re in,’ to me, is our way of creating change, because it’s not good enough where we’re at. It’s not even close. So we have a lot of work to do. It’s not going to be solved in one day, or one week or even one season.

“We’re ready to take on a long challenge.”

Quinn Donated to Matt Ryan’s Fundraiser

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is more than halfway to meeting his goal of raising $2 million for the black community in Atlanta.

Ryan had set the tone with the first donation of $500,000.

Falcons’ head coach Dan Quinn and his wife Stacey followed after with a $25,000 donation:

“#InBrotherhoodandSisterhood Dan and Stacey Quinn,” Quinn commented under his donation.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff handed over $10,000 saying, “Like many of us, I’ve been holding back for too long. It’s time to step up. Thank you Ice for your leadership.”

Several others near and far are giving anywhere from $10 to $100 with only a few $5 donations, but every penny counts. You can donate too by clicking here: Advancing The Lives (ATL) Of The Black Community.

Quinn Invites Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to Speak

Quinn also took the initiative to have Atlanta’s Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speak to the team on a zoom conference.

Bottoms encouraged the team to be models for not only the city but the entire nation. She told the team to spread and give hope because “people have to have something to hope for.”

Quinn will continue to listen to his players and take the necessary steps in hopes of unity.

“You can’t do everything (yourself),” Quinn said, “but that’s no reason to do nothing.”

