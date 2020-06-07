Dan Quinn, Thomas Dimitroff Donate to Matt Ryan’s Fundraiser for Black Community

After listening to Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms speak to the team earlier this week, Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan was inspired to take more action in helping the Black Lives Matter movement.

“There has to be a way that we as a community and with your amplified voices we’ve gotta be able to speak hope to people right now, Mayor Bottoms said to the team. But we’ve gotta give people a belief that there’s something better on the other side of all of this while recognizing their anger. I think especially it being from a diverse group of people, to say I feel you and I understand you

Ryan set up a GoFundMe page with a goal of $2 Million to donate to the black community in Atlanta.

Matt Ryan Sets The Tone

The All-Pro quarterback set the tone with the first donation of $500,000.

Falcons’ head coach Dan Quinn and his wife Stacey followed after with a $25,000 donation

“#InBrotherhoodandSisterhood Dan and Stacey Quinn,” Quinn commented under his donation.

General manager Thomas Dimitroff handed over $10,000 saying, “Like many of us, I’ve been holding back for too long. It’s time to step up. Thank you Ice for your leadership.”

Several others near and far are giving anywhere from $10 to $100 with only a few $5 donations, but every penny counts. At the moment, $655,130 has been collected.

You can donate too by clicking here: Advancing The Lives (ATL) Of The Black Community.

Matt Ryan Tells Why He Took Such Action

Ryan shared across social media why he decided to create a fundraiser.

“Last week I made a commitment to listening and learning, and one of the messages that hit home for me was the difference between reacting to a situation and responding to a situation,” Ryan said in a statement. “For far too long, I have reacted to social injustice with empathy and silent support but failed to follow through with active support. I feel the time has come to RESPOND. For ALL of us to respond.

“I see my city hurting, which is why I’m starting a fundraiser to help improve conditions for people of color in the city of Atlanta. … Over the next few weeks, months I’m going to listen to the needs of the black community and get guidance on how I can be most impactful. I’m going to get input from local grassroots organizations as well as community leaders who are committed to making change.”

Ryan Says We Can’t Stay Silent Anymore

Matt Ryan shared his reaction to the senseless death of George Floyd with ESPN last Friday and talked about how unacceptable it was and that it needs to stop. He also went onto say that that white people need to speak up.

“I think that time has come. It’s time for people to not be silent on issues, Ryan told ESPN. I can’t stay silent on it anymore. I don’t know the right things to say. I can’t put it into words. But I want to let people know that I’m supporting. And I’m going to try and educate and listen the best I can to people who know this situation better than myself, and to try and be empathetic and follow through to make an impact.”

