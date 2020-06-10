NFL Rumors: Carson Wentz Labeled the ‘New Russell Wilson’

Carson Wentz has been called a lot of things in his five years in the NFL. From not as good as Dak Prescott to the next Ben Roethlisberger.

Hey, here is a new one: how about the new Russell Wilson? FOX Sports talker Colin Cowherd threw out the moniker during a recent rant on his radio show. Cowherd has long defended Wentz’s skillset — and trashed Eagles fans for not appreciating him along the way — but the comparison to Wilson is riveting. He cited Wentz’s statistics over the last four years, plus the fact he was throwing to “deck chairs and lawn furniture” in 2019.

“I always, with quarterbacks, take out the rookie year. Don’t count the rookie year. Start with the second year. In the last three years, 81 touchdowns [and] 21 picks. That’s a four to one ratio,” Cowherd said. “Sixty-four and a half completion percentage. Passer rating at 98. And in one of those years, he was throwing to deck chairs and lawn furniture. I don’t get the Carson Wentz pushback. ‘Well, he’s been hurt!’ He’s missed eight regular-season games in four seasons. Not that hurt.”

"Sometimes I think with Carson Wentz I'm misspelling his name when I Google him… I don't get the pushback." — @ColinCowherd

Cowherd continued his argument: “Is it because he played for a college we didn’t watch on TV? Is it because Nick Foles won and we think if Nick Foles can win, anybody can win with your talent? He is the player in the league now, because I think people have come around, I think people eventually came around on Andrew Luck, I think they’ve come around on Russell Wilson. Russell Wilson now has not just me but dozen of backers. Wentz is the new Russell Wilson. He’s good, stop it.”

Wentz Hater Josina Anderson Out at ESPN

One media move that flew under the radar in recent weeks was the ouster of NFL reporter Josina Anderson at ESPN. The 41-year-old had been covering the league for nine years at the network. Both ESPN and Anderson declined to comment on why she was fired, according to the New York Post.

Eagles reporter @howardeskin reveals that Alshon Jeffrey was "anonymous source" who ripped Carson Wentz in @JosinaAnderson's report

) pic.twitter.com/jdicOGwi8b — gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 21, 2019

Anderson drew the ire of Eagles fans last year when she was identified as the person responsible for spreading rumors about the relationship between Wentz and his receivers. She reportedly forced her “source” (possibly Alshon Jeffery) to feed her damaging information that nearly fractured the locker room.

Her malice toward Wentz didn’t end there, though. After the quarterback was concussed in the Eagles’ wild-card playoff game, Anderson took to Twitter to agree with Torry Holt on a comment that read: “It’s always something with Wentz, in comes McCown.” It seemed to indicate that getting a concussion — on a dirty, borderline illegal hit — was somehow Wentz’s fault.

What did Wentz do or say to upset her so badly? Who knows. Anyway, Anderson is gone and hopefully retired from covering the NFL.

