Eagles Top WR Clocks Blistering Time at Private Workout

DeSean Jackson has promised Year 13 is going to be a special one. Now the 33-year-old is starting to show off a bit.

Jackson, slotted to be the Eagles’ No. 1 receiver in 2020, has been running wind sprints all summer in an effort to rehab from last November’s core muscle surgery. He has shown no signs of slowing down despite recent injury and increased age. In fact, his trainer Gary Cablayan posted a video of him racing around the track in Florida and clocked Jackson at 23 miles-per-hour, at only 80-percent intensity.

The burner from California has previously stated that his top priority is to win a Super Bowl in his second tour of duty in Philadelphia. He started running routes in late April and put the entire Eagles’ roster on notice when he said: “MF got me F—ed up if they think I’m the 3rd WR !! I’m still a NUMBER 1 WR trust that !! I promise keep that same energy …”

“We’re all going to do everything we can to bring back another Super Bowl, man,” Jackson told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “At this point in my career, that’s all that I’m missing. So I’m going to go out there and do everything I can to win a Super Bowl for Philadelphia.”

Jackson Wants Jamal Adams in Midnight Green

The Eagles top speed threat has been pretty vocal this offseason about a number of topics, from standing up for social injustice to morphing into a veteran leader in the locker room. He plans to wear custom cleats honoring the memory of George Floyd and it’ll be his job to mentor rookie Jalen Reagor during training camp.

Earlier this week, Jackson shared a viral photo of Jets safety Jamal Adams Photoshopped in a midnight green jersey wearing his trademark No. 33. It was the same picture that Adams himself had “liked” on Instagram. Immediately, fans and media pounced on the picture and indicated Jackson wanted Adams on the Eagles.

I've known @DeSeanJackson10 for 13 years now. Back then he was a young kid with HUGE potential. Now? He's a superstar, and a father, with a voice that he's been using to change hearts and open minds in the #BlackLivesMatter movement. Please tune in tonight at 6 on @6abc pic.twitter.com/OvGMCE2OcA — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) June 22, 2020

Maybe. It wouldn’t be the first time that Jackson had lobbied for players. He has been screaming for the Eagles to sign his buddy LeSean McCoy in free agency and predicted the Eagles would take Reagor back in April’s draft. Two obstacles stand in the way of Adams coming to Philly, though.

First, the Eagles would have to give up huge draft capital (first-round picks) to acquire Adams in a trade. Assuming they did, the franchise would then have to pay him upwards of $20 million per year. It’s not impossible but seems highly unlikely given their cap situation in 2021 and beyond.

“That’s our job, to figure it out,” said Jake Rosenberg, Eagles VP of football administration (salary-cap guru). “Howie says that all the time, ‘figure it out.’ It’s not enough to just throw your hands up and say ‘oh, we have a problem here.’ No, what’s the solution? Let’s figure it out and let’s move on.”

One only minor problem: backup running back Elijah Holyfield currently owns the No. 33 in Philly. That could be easily solved with a monetary donation from Adams, though.

