Eagles WR Provides Injury Update, Looking to Win Super Bowl

DeSean Jackson has one goal for the 2020 football season and that’s to bring another Super Bowl to Philadelphia.

The franchise notched their first Lombardi Trophy in 2018 but the speedy receiver wasn’t on that team. He was playing for Tampa Bay at the time. A championship is the only thing missing from his resume, according to Jackson.

“We’re all going to do everything we can to bring back another Super Bowl, man,” Jackson told Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro. “At this point in my career, that’s all that I’m missing. So I’m going to go out there and do everything I can to win a Super Bowl for Philadelphia.”

Jackson, of course, suffered an awkward core muscle injury in Week 2 last season that plagued him all year and eventually forced him onto injured reserve. The 33-year-old underwent surgery on Nov. 4 and began an aggressive rehab program.

Top speed reached by a player in Week 1, tracked by @NextGenStats:

1. Saquon Barkley: 21.8 MPH

2. Malcolm Butler: 21.5 MPH

3. DeSean Jackson: 21.4 MPH

4. Sammy Watkins: 21.3 MPH

5. Terry McLaurin: 21.2 MPH — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 9, 2019

He’s on target to return in time for training camp, assuming the NFL schedule doesn’t change due to the novel coronavirus. Jackson has suffered no setbacks and feels even faster and stronger than he did before going under the knife.

“Yeah, I definitely feel that the surgery I had, kind of restructured, uh, restrengthened, and just built it up to a whole another level,” Jackson said. “There’s a lot of people that I talk with, that had the same surgery, that they came out better on the other side of the light. Like I said, I hope I come back faster and stronger. I’m definitely ready to roll and fly high.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jackson Loves Playing with Eagles QB Carson Wentz

DeSean Jackson and Carson Wentz only played together for one game. Man, what a game it was. The speedy receiver hauled in eight balls for 154 yards and two touchdowns while flashing his trademark speed and swagger. The duo was nearly unstoppable in limited snaps.

Jackson admitted that watching those highlight-reel plays, coupled with his own determination to win a championship, has fueled his recovery. He understands how much potential is there for this Eagles’ offense, especially with a quarterback as talented as Wentz under center.

Wentz is a different QB with a deep threat. 14 games with Torrey Smith and DeSean Jackson. 🔽 12-2 Rec 61% 3,609 yards 36tds 7Int 77.2 QBR 103.2 rating. 😏 16 game average… 61% 4,124 yards 41tds 8int…😳 ELITE…😤 pic.twitter.com/RQhdMogAIA — Alex🦅 (@IcyWentz) March 31, 2020

“That’s one thing that’s been driving me to the utmost to get back out there, with a guy like Carson. He puts a lot of hard work into his craft and what he’s able to do on the field,” Jackson said. “He’s made some crazy throws, prolonged a lot of big plays, and one thing I will say bout him [Wentz] is that he’s a competitor. He’s a fierce competitor.”

Not only that but the time spent on the shelf last season has planted an enormous chip on Jackson’s shoulder.

“Man, I’ll always have a chip on my shoulder, but, yeah, I definitely have an extra chip on my shoulder,” Jackson said. “One thing I can say is I’m always going to have my hard hat on, and I’m coming to work, and I’m going to work hard and I’m going to give my best effort. We’ve got a lot of light left, and I’m going to shine on it.”

VideoVideo related to eagles wr provides injury update, looking to win super bowl 2020-04-05T18:51:29-04:00

Opportunities ‘Not Promised’ in Professional Sports

While the stat sheet will show that DeSean Jackson technically started in three games in 2019, he really only played in one contest. That came in Week 1 when he torched the Washington Redskins.

He saw 52 snaps in Week 1, followed by 11 snaps in Week 2 and four snaps in Week 9. He mysteriously exited in Week 2 with an undisclosed abdomen injury that was later diagnosed as a core muscle ailment (read: sports hernia), then attempted to come back in Week 9 but to no avail. He left the field after the first offensive series.

Jackson has enjoyed a relatively injury-free career in his 12 NFL seasons, missing just 36 games — and 13 (technically, 15) of them came in 2019. He has 598 receptions for 10,420 yards and 55 touchdowns during that span. After going through what he endured last season, Jackson is no longer taking anything for granted. Nothing is promised.

An update w/ video on DeSean Jackson's rehab ⬇️ https://t.co/UmEo2QjbLL — Kristen Rodgers (@KristenERodgers) November 20, 2019

“It’s really any given play, you can be hurt and it can be taken away from you,” Jackson said. “As long as you know that, I try to tell these young kids coming into it, you know, it’s not promised. It’s not promised to nobody. It’s what? 1,200 … 1,300 spots … and millions of kids that try to play this game. It’s just knowing that every time you step on the field, it can’t be taken for granted.”

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!