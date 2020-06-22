Jamal Adams ‘Likes’ Instagram Post Showing Him in Eagles Green

Is it another epic troll job or legitimate plea to be traded? For now, Jamal Adams seems to like the way he looks in midnight green.

Adams, the Jets’ All-Pro safety, recently listed the Eagles as one of eight teams he is interested in playing for in 2020. The 24-year-old has demanded a trade out of New York despite being under team control for two more seasons. No matter, Adams has made his intentions known and he’s “trying” to land in Dallas.

But don’t count out the Eagles in swooping in with an offer for the former sixth overall pick. The Instagram account EaglesTopDogs recently mocked up a sweet photo of Adams wearing a No. 33 midnight green jersey, with white chin strap and black visor. He kind of looks like Brian Dawkins. Adams actually “liked” the photo from his personal account.

Remember, Adams is still playing on his rookie contract worth $22.3 million and has a fifth-year option for $9.9 million. The LSU product first wanted to be the highest-paid safety in football (a figure around $15 million per year) but now Adams reportedly wants to be one of the league’s highest-paid defensive players and may be seeking a deal around $20 million per year. He has racked up 273 total tackles and 25 passes defensed in three NFL seasons, all with the Jets.

Jamal Adams’ future contract demands loom large in trade talks. If he wants pay among top defensive players – which one source whose team has looked into Adams believes – that’s well above $20M per year, while safety market is below $15M. Tough for a SS, no matter how good. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 19, 2020

Adams Pushing Hard to Play for Hometown Cowboys

It’s no secret that Adams’ first choice is to be dealt to the Dallas Cowboys. He grew up in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and quickly became obsessed with the blue star. There were trade talks at last year’s deadline but it fell apart.

Adams listed eight teams last week that he would welcome a trade to, including the Cowboys, Eagles, Ravens, Chiefs, Texans, 49ers, Seahawks, Buccaneers. Dallas, of course, is in the lead. He was recently spotted outside a sushi restaurant saying that “I’m trying, bro!” about being traded to Dallas.

Jamal Adams when a fan asked if he's coming to Dallas: "I'm trying bro." 👀 (via @JaksonVelasquez) pic.twitter.com/bb5svhmPMu — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) June 22, 2020

The Pro-Bowl safety considers Michael Irvin a close, personal friend and the two have talked about him joining the Cowboys. Ironically enough, Adams grew up cheering for the New York Giants. Heavy.com’s Zack Kelberman broke down his history in October 2019.

“That was one of the teams I told him I’d love to go to, the Dallas Cowboys”, Adams said, via 105.3 The Fan. “People got to understand, man, I was born and raised in Dallas. I find out everything, every little thing you can think of. Michael Irvin is like my uncle, I find out everything. Everybody is coming at me in certain ways to say I’m a liar about a lot of things, or I’m not believing in something, that’s not true. I’m always going to shoot you straight, I’m never going to sugar coat anything. But like I said, I told RC that (the Cowboys) are definitely a spot I would love to land.”

