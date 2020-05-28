Eagles’ DeSean Jackson Mentoring Son of Cowboys Pro Bowl DT

Maybe Amari Cooper was busy. Perhaps Michael Gallup and CeeDee Lamb were occupied, too.

Because none of those three talented players have been mentoring Marcellus Crutchfield. No, the highly-recruited high school receiver — and son of Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy — was spotted working out with Eagles speedster DeSean Jackson in an Instagram video.

Jackson can be heard shouting words of encouragement like, “I love it” and “No. 1 draft pick,” while running the young receiver through a series of agility and acceleration drills. Jackson demonstrated how to maneuver in tight space and both athletes zig-zagged between cones. Crutchfield even showed off with a beautiful one-handed grab.

“You could be in tight space anytime you get in the game, and those other two cones could be the defender,” Jackson said as he ran Crutchfield through a cone drill. “It could be I’m coming out here and then I stick it like ‘Ahhh.’ This could be a defender right here coming at me.”

Crutchfield recently committed to the University of Oklahoma where he’ll be part of the Sooners’ 2020 recruiting class. He caught 61 passes for 1,225 yards and eight touchdowns at Tampa (Fla.) Catholic High School. His father also attended Oklahoma where he was a three-year starter at defensive tackle before going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 3 overall in 2010.

McCoy Signed Massive Contract with Cowboys

McCoy, an Oklahoma native who grew up 2.5 hours away from Dallas, called joining the Cowboys a “dream come true” in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio in March. He signed a three-year deal worth $18.3 million with incentives that can push the contract into the $20 million range, per NFL Network.

“It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” McCoy said, via CBS Sports. “I believe we’re gonna make a lot of noise. Prime time. That’s what Dallas is. America’s Team. I’ve never been on a team of this magnitude. You mention the star and the Dallas Cowboys, they’re on TV dang near every week.”

The move was seen as a small coup for Dallas as the team’s defensive line looks to replace the losses of nose tackle Maliek Collins and edge rusher Robert Quinn. The 32-year-old started all 16 games last season for the Panthers and recorded five sacks and 37 combined tackles. McCoy has racked up 59.5 sacks and 334 total tackles (86 for loss) in a 10-year career that has him sniffing Canton.

Former Buccaneers Teammates Remain Tight

McCoy and Jackson spent two seasons together as teammates in Tampa Bay. There had been some speculation that the Eagles might make a play for McCoy but they went out and signed Javon Hargrave in free agency.

Still, McCoy and Jackson obviously clicked in Tampa and share a tight bond. Remember, it was McCoy who came rushing to Jackson’s rescue last June on FSI’s “Undisputed” show when sports talker Skip Bayless started trashing the Eagles receiver.

Bayless mentioned that Jackson had “growing up problems” and questioned his maturity. McCoy fired back and hyped up his former teammate’s on-field abilities as a dangerous speed threat on the outside.

“Well, D-Jac is a guy that can still take the top off a defense,” McCoy said. “And he’s arguably still top-five fastest guys in the NFL. Carson just got a major weapon. D-Jac is going to hurt a lot of people’s feelings.”

Skip: Better team next year — the Dallas Cowboys or the Philadelphia Eagles?@Geraldini93: I'm going to have to go with Philly. Skip: So are you suggesting that Carson Wentz is better than Dak Prescott?@Geraldini93: Yes. pic.twitter.com/hb2Fma67ob — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 19, 2019

