Examining Colin Kaepernick’s Fit on the Chargers

It’s been four seasons since Colin Kaepernick suited up in the NFL, though there’s been chatter about the 32-year-old getting another chance in the league.

Chargers’ coach Anthony Lynn recently said that Kaepernick “fits the style of quarterback” his team wants, as Pro Football Action relays.

“He fits the style of quarterback that we want. We’re happy with the three quarterbacks that we want but you can’t have enough on the runway,” Lynn said while adding that he hasn’t spoken to Kaepernick.

Tyrod Taylor is set to start the year for the Bolts, though he is not seen as the QB of the future. The franchise added Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick back in April and they hope that he’ll man the position for years to come. The team also has Easton Stick on the roster. Stick, who was a fifth-rounder in 2019, is a mobile QB who won three championships at North Dakota St.

Many teams like to have some overlapping characteristics in their quarterbacks. That’s not necessarily in terms of level of skill but style of play, as it’s easier to run the same scheme with a backup in the event that the starter gets hurt. In that sense Kaepernick would make sense for Lynn’s scheme. In terms of carrying four QBs, it may not.

Kaepernick could get a tryout with Los Angeles but his chances of making the Chargers or any other team may come down to whether or not there are preseason games in the NFL. As with anyone who’s missed significant time, he’d need some real reps to knock off the rust and showcase his skills.

Kaepernick probably makes more sense for a team that has higher hopes in 2020. The Chargers aren’t expected to contend, meaning they will be happy to hand over the reins to Herbert and watch him progress if things go south early. Still, getting tryouts with clubs creates a sense of urgency for other teams to try and sign a player, so Los Angeles could easily be the first domino that propels a team to ink Kaep, it just seems unlikely that they actually sign him given their situation.

Donald Trump Believes Colin Kaepernick Deserves Another Chance

Donald Trump believes Colin Kaepernick deserves another chance in the league if “he deserves it.”

“If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability,” said Trump (via NBC News). “I would love to see him get another shot but obviously he has to be able to play well. If he can’t play well, I think that would be very unfair.”

Kaepernick last played during the 2016 season. He’s thrown 72 touchdowns vs. 30 interceptions in his career and compiled a 28-30 record.

Trump Still Against Kneeling

“I don’t want to kneel, I don’t want to see people kneel for the national anthem, for the American flag,” Trump said.

Redskins’ players are among those expected to kneel for the National Anthem in 2020.

“You stand, be proud, put your hand on your heart, salute if you’d like to do that. But you have to show respect. There are plenty of places and plenty of things you can protest.”

More on the NFL:

Trump Makes Bizzare Endorsement, Ravens React

Examining Antonio Brown’s Fit on the Redskins

Russell Wilson Trades: Patriots at Front of the Line?