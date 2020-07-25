NFC West Team Makes Blockbuster Trade for Jets’ Jamal Adams

Jamal Adams finally ran his mouth out of New York and the All-Pro safety will be heading across the country to the NFC West.

The Seahawks sent safety Bradley McDougald and a 2021 first-round pick, a 2021 third-round pick and 2022 first-round pick to the Jets in exchange for Adams and 2022 fourth-round pick, per the New York Post. That’s a huge haul for New York who had reached an impasse with their disgruntled safety. Now Adams will join Pete Carroll’s stingy Seattle defense as the two sides work out a long-term contract extension.

Adams, who had been in play for the Eagles and Cowboys, had been reportedly seeking somewhere upwards of $16 million per year. He wants to be the highest-paid player at his position, an honor currently belonging to the Bears’ Eddie Jackson ($14.6 million). Adams was under contract with the Jets for two more years, at an average salary of $5.56 million — and the Jets had threatened to place a franchise tag on him in 2022.

The Jets had been feeling out the trade value for Adams going back to 2019, a move that infuriated the All-Pro to no end. He openly lobbied for the team to trade him to Dallas and things reached a fever pitch on Friday when Adams trashed Jets head coach Adam Gase.

“I don’t feel like he’s the right leader for this organization to reach the Promised Land,” Adams told the New York Daily News. “As a leader, what really bothers me is that he doesn’t have a relationship with everybody in the building. At the end of the day, he doesn’t address the team.”

All-Pro Safety Joins Rebuilding Defense in Seattle

The Seahawks and the vaunted “Legion of Boom” has been gradually dissembled since their dominant Super Bowl runs. Instead, Seattle relies more on the exploits of MVP contender Russell Wilson under center.

The addition of Adams brings their defense back into relevance as he joins an emerging secondary with talented cornerbacks Shaq Griffin and Quinton Dunbar, along with free safety Marquise Blair. The unit is led by Bobby Wagner, a five-time All-Pro selection — and six-time Pro Bowl pick — who is widely considered the best linebacker in football.

“I think we’re hungry,” Wagner told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer of his desire to improve in 2020. “I think we can look back defensively, from last year, and really know that we didn’t play to the level that we could’ve played. We don’t want to lower the standard. The standard is set.”

Eagles Didn’t Have Cap Room to Pay Adams

While there was chatter about Adams landing in Philadelphia, including Adams himself listing the Eagles on his wish list and ESPN predicting that possible scenario, it just was never realistic from a financial standpoint.

Eagles cant afford Jamaal Adams.He wants a new contract and the Eagles are $50 mil over the salary cap next year and probably more with the revenue hit this year from no fans — Mark Hawk (@MarkHawk10) July 25, 2020

The Eagles will enter their 2021 salary cap nightmare ($71.53 million in debt) after this season and committing at least $65 million to one player was a non-starter. Although it must have been tempting considering the uncertainty at the safety spot in Philly with Jalen Mills’ curious transition and Rodney Mcleod’s injury history. Adams would have solidified the Eagles’ secondary in the absence of Malcolm Jenkins. For the record, Mills is ready to embrace that role.

“As far as the shoes I’m going to have to fill, with the name Malcolm Jenkins, of course it’s going to be a task,” Mills said back in March. “There’s a standard set there from Jenk to Brian Dawkins, a tone-setter at the position in the city of Philadelphia. So I know for sure there’s going to be a standard that I have to rise up to. But I’m up for it.”

