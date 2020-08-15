Ter Stegen Sends Message to Barcelona Fans After UCL Exit

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has sent a message to supporters after Friday’s embarrassing Champions League quarter-final defeat to Bayern Munich in Lisbon.

The Catalan giants were thrashed 8-2 by Hansi Flick’s side on a dismal night for Barcelona that ensures they finish the campaign without a trophy for the first time since 2007-08.

Ter Stegen has taken time out to apologize to fans for his team’s performance and admits change is needed at the Camp Nou.

Really tough times. Culers, I feel really sorry for what happened yesterday. I’m disappointed. I don’t want to search for excuses – because there are none. We definitely need to change. pic.twitter.com/2kUIFiKY7F — Marc ter Stegen (@mterstegen1) August 15, 2020

Changes are expected soon at Barcelona. Manager Quique Setien could be the first to depart the club. The 61-year-old is set to be sacked and could be replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, according to Sid Lowe at the Guardian.

Tough Night For Ter Stegen

Friday’s match saw Ter Stegen come up against his Germany international team-mate and rival Manuel Neuer. There were mind games ahead of the match with Bayern’s Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claiming Neuer was far superior to the Barca stopper.

“The national team is lucky to have two goalkeepers like this available. Both are, without any doubt, top. Manuel is world-class whilst ter Stegen is on the road to becoming world-class.”

Ter Stegen went on to put a rare poor performance for Barcelona, leading Neuer to express sympathy for his fellow goalkeeper after the match.

“I’m a little sorry for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen that he conceded so many goals. It’s good for us, of course, but you wouldn’t wish that to any team-mate from the national team.”

The emphatic win means Bayern are currently favorites to lift the European Cup this season which will see them complete a rare treble. The Bavarian giants go on to play Ligue 1 side Lyon for a place in the final.

Will Ter Stegen Stay at Barcelona?

Meanwhile, Barcelona are left with much to ponder after a traumatic campaign on and off the pitch. Ter Stegen is considered one of the club’s most important players but is yet to commit his long-term future to the club.

The goalkeeper was asked if he would be signing a new contract at the club recently by reporters and gave very little away about his current thinking.

However, Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said he is confident Ter Stegen will put pen to paper on a new deal with the Catalan giants.

“Ter Stegen will extend his contract, he is an exceptional human being and goalkeeper. When the agreement is finalised, he will extend.”

Barcelona’s heavy defeat to Bayern highlights how the club need to rejuvenate an aging squad and bring new blood into the team.

Ter Stegen may have struggled against Bayern but he remains one of Europe’s top goalkeepers and Barcelona will want him to be part of their rebuilding process.

